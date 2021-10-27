River Dragons Announce Equipment and Training Staff for 21-22 Season

Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons are thrilled to reveal their equipment and training staff for the 2021-22 hockey season.

Joining the team in equipment manager roles are McLendon "Mac" Hill and Joaquin "Quino" Mora. Additionally, Phillip "Flip" Weaver has been named as Uniform & Equipment Services Director and Zach Romig will return behind the bench to reprise his role as the team Athletic Trainer.

"All four of these guys play a critical role off the ice that helps our hockey team be the best it can be" General Manager Scott Brand said. "Their positions often don't get a lot of notice or recognition but they do a lot of heavy lifting behind the scenes and we appreciate all their behind the scenes work to make us be successful."

The River Dragons season is just a few days away! The home opener to see the Ignite Cup championship banner raised up is on November 12 when Columbus welcomes in the Carolina Thunderbirds! Follow the team on social media (@C_RiverDragons) for all the latest on what's sure to be a historic night for Columbus sports!

