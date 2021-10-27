Meet the Hat Tricks in the Brand New Axe Tricks Lounge Tonight

October 27, 2021 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







Do you want to meet the 2021-22 Danbury Hat Tricks?

Well TONIGHT is your chance! Come party with the Danbury Hat Tricks from 6-8 p.m. in the brand-new Axe Tricks lounge at Danbury Arena.

Fans will receive one complimentary drink courtesy of the Hat Tricks! Fans will get to meet Hat Tricks players, coaches and other members of the organization. Get ready for the season opener and kick it with the Tricks!

Axe Tricks is located on the second floor of the Danbury Arena across from the Luxury Suites. All fans are welcome to attend.

To RSVP for this event, please email Herm Sorcher ASAP at herm@danburyhattricks.com. SPACE IS EXTREMELY LIMITED. GET YOUR SPOT BEFORE THEY FILL UP

Axe Tricks will be fully-open for the season and fans have a lot to look forward to.

Axe Tricks highlights include:

Billiards

Pro-Foosball

Full Bar with your favorite spirits

Fan Favorite Menu

Axe Throwing

Live Music

Big TV Wall playing the game

Lounge and Bar Seating

Cathedral Ceilings and Danbury Skyline views

Industrial comfort chic decor

Axe Tricks makes the perfect spot to host your personal or company event anytime of the week.

Don't miss out on the fun. Regular hours start one hour before puck drop for all FPHL home games, staying open late after. Other times to be announced. Axe Tricks, the ultimate fan experience.

The puck drops on the Hat Tricks' season THIS FRIDAY, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. as they take on the Port Huron Prowlers.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from October 27, 2021

Meet the Hat Tricks in the Brand New Axe Tricks Lounge Tonight - Danbury Hat Tricks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.