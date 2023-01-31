River Cats to Host Annual Job Fair February 11 at Sutter Health Park

West Sacramento, Calif. - The Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, are gearing up for the 2023 baseball season with their annual job fair on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (PT) at Sutter Health Park.

Those wanting to work with the River Cats and at Sutter Health Park during the 2023 season should attend this free event where hiring managers will conduct interviews, and possibly extend a job offer on the spot. Those interested must submit an online application by visiting rivercats.com/employment prior to attending the job fair. All applicants must be at least 18 years of age.

Available jobs include part-time seasonal positions in security, parking, concessions, culinary, suite attendants, catering servers, warehouse clerks, EMT, dugout attendants (bat boys), merchandise associates, and game day entertainment (Cat Crew).

River Cats and Sutter Health Park employees will receive competitive wages, job training, food discounts while at work, and River Cats tickets.

For questions and inquiries, please email HR@rivercats.com or call (916) 376-4722. This event will occur rain or shine.

