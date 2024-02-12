River Cats, Sutter Health Team Together on West Sacramento Field Renovation

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Sacramento River Cats and their partners at Sutter Health, along with the City of West Sacramento, have announced a partnership for renovation at the Alyce Norman Parks and Sports Fields complex in West Sacramento.

Both the River Cats and Sutter Health will come together to donate funds to help the renovation of the softball backstop on field No. 4 at the Alyce Norman Park softball fields, which are located in the Bryte community. Alyce Norman Park is one of the oldest and most used parks in the City of West Sacramento and serves both youth baseball and youth softball programs.

"We are thrilled to team with our partners at Sutter Health to support our local community right here in West Sacramento," said Chip Maxson, President and COO of the Sacramento River Cats. "Recreation spaces are crucial in promoting a healthy community, and we could not be more excited to ensure that all people in the West Sacramento area will have an outdoor space that supports activity of all kinds, especially softball."

This donation will allow the City of West Sacramento to complete structural repairs to the girls' softball backstop, ensuring the safety and longevity of the youth softball fields. Included in the renovation will be the complete removal of the old backstops prior to the installation of new posts and chain-link fabric as the structure is reassembled.

"The Parks and Recreation department is extremely grateful for the generous donation from Sutter Health and the Sacramento River Cats," said Kate Smith, Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of West Sacramento. "Access to parks, recreation and leisure is foundational when looking at the health of a community, which is why our mission is 'Parks Make Life Better.' We look forward to a continued partnership that will support our efforts in building a healthy, thriving community for City of West Sacramento."

"Sutter Health is excited to partner with the River Cats and the City of West Sacramento to restore the backstop at Alyce Norman Parks and Sports Fields complex," said Ryan Loofbourrow, Government Affairs Director for Sutter Health. "Access to safe and modern parks is critical to the health and wellbeing of our communities. We are proud to support projects that not only improve our public spaces, but provide a place that supports outdoor play, movement and fun."

