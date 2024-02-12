Fran Riordan, 2019 & 2023 PCL Manager of the Year, Returns for 2024 Campaign

February 12, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Las Vegas Aviators News Release







(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, announced today, in conjunction with the A's Communications Department, that Fran Riordan will return for his seventh season as manager for the A's Triple-A affiliate for the 2024 campaign and his sixth season (including 2020) with the Aviators. Riordan is the 25th manager in the history of the Las Vegas franchise (1983 - 2019, 2021-23; 40 seasons). Riordan served as manager for the A's Triple-A affiliate in Nashville during the 2018 campaign. He is a two-time Pacific Coast League Manager of the Year (2019 & 2023).

The Aviators coaching staff was also announced as Bryan Corey returns as pitching coach; Brian McArn returns as hitting coach; Jason Camilli was named assistant hitting coach and Bronswell Patrick was named assistant pitching coach. Dave Comeau returns as athletic trainer; Jake Routhier was named athletic trainer and Steven Thayer was named sport performance coach.

Riordan (pronounced REAR-den), 48, has compiled 23 seasons overall in professional baseball and has been a member of the Oakland Athletics organization for the past nine seasons (2015-23).

He has compiled an overall managerial record over 22 seasons of 1,235-1,196 (.508). He ranks eighth among active leaders in minor league managerial wins (entering the 2024 season).

In 2023, he was named Pacific Coast League Manager of the Year for the second time in four seasons and led Triple-A Las Vegas to an overall record of 75-74 (.503) and finished in third place in the PCL West Division.

"I'm really excited to start the 2024 season!" Fran Riordan said. "Aviators fans are the best in minor league baseball, and we're excited to showcase this year's exciting prospects."

In 2022, the Aviators compiled an overall record of 71-79 (.473) and finished in third place in the PCL West Division.

In 2021, he guided the Aviators to an overall record of 65-61 (.516) in Triple-A West (Western Division) and finished in third place. In 2020, with the Minor League Baseball season canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Riordan worked with the Athletics' 60-man player pool at the team's alternate training site located in San Jose, California.

In 2019, he was named Pacific Coast League Manager of the Year and led Triple-A Las Vegas to the second-best record in the 16-team PCL (83-57, .593) and the Aviators captured the Pacific Southern Division Championship. Las Vegas returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2014 and lost to Sacramento, 3-games-to-2, in the conference championship series. The 83-57 record marked a single-season franchise record for winning percentage at .593 (140-game season).

In 2018, he made his Triple-A debut as manager with the Nashville Sounds and compiled an overall record of 72-68 (.514) and finished in second place in the American Southern Division to the PCL and Triple-A National Champion, the Memphis Redbirds. Nashville compiled a PCL-best 15-game winning streak from July 29 - August 14.

In 2017, he compiled a record of 67-71 (.486) with Double-A Midland and his squad captured the Texas League Championship. The prior two seasons, he was the skipper of Single-A Beloit of the Midwest League.

Before joining the Oakland organization, Riordan spent four seasons as manager of the Florence Freedom of the Frontier League (2011-14). He led the team to two playoff berths and is the all-time Frontier League leader in wins with 625. He was a 2014 Frontier League Hall of Fame inductee. Prior to his time with Florence, he managed the Northern League's Lake County Fielders (2010) and Kalamazoo Kings for six seasons (2004-09), leading the Kings to the 2005 Frontier League title. He also served as player-manager in the Frontier League from 2000-02, leading the Richmond Roosters to back-to-back-league championships in 2001 and 2002.

The Virginia Beach native played seven seasons of professional baseball as a first baseman/outfielder (1997-2003) after playing college baseball at Allegheny College in Pennsylvania.

FRAN RIORDAN'S MANAGERIAL RECORD

YEAR, CLUB, LEAGUE, W-L, PCT., FINISH

2000: Dubois County, Frontier (Ind.), 35-47,.427, 5th

2001: Richmond, Frontier (Ind.), 49-35,.583, 2nd - League Champions

2002: Richmond, Frontier (Ind.), 53-31,.631, 2nd - League Champions

2004: Kalamazoo, Frontier (Ind.), 51-45, .531, 3rd

2005: Kalamazoo, Frontier (Ind.), 53-43, .552, 1st - League Champions

2006: Kalamazoo, Frontier (Ind.), 47-49, .490, 4th

2007: Kalamazoo, Frontier (Ind.), 51-45, .531, 3rd

2008: Kalamazoo, Frontier (Ind.), 60-36, .625, 1st - Lost League Finals

2009: Kalamazoo, Frontier (Ind.), 58-38, .604, 1st - Lost League Semifinals

2010: Lake County, Northern (Ind.), 41-59, .410, 7th

2011: Florence, Frontier (Ind.), 39-57, .406, 6th

2012: Florence, Frontier (Ind.), 57-39, .594, 2nd - Lost League Finals

2013: Florence, Frontier (Ind.), 53-43, .552, 3rd - Lost League Semifinals

2014: Florence, Frontier (Ind.), 41-55, .427, 5th

2015: Beloit, Midwest (A), 55-84, .396, 7th/5th

2016: Beloit, Midwest (A),59-80, .424, 6th/8th

2017: Midland, Texas (AA), 67-71, .486, 2nd/3rd - League Champions

2018: Nashville (AAA), Pacific Coast, 72-68, .514, 2nd

2019: Las Vegas (AAA), Pacific Coast, 83-57, .593, 1st - Lost League Semifinals

2020: Minor League Baseball season canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

2021: Las Vegas (AAA), Triple-A West, 65-61, .519, 3rd

2022: Las Vegas (AAA), Pacific Coast, 71-79, .473, 3rd

2023: Las Vegas (AAA), Pacific Coast, 75-74, .503, 3rd

TOTALS: Managerial Record (22 years):1,235-1,196, .508

Las Vegas Franchise All-Time Managers List (1983-2019, 2021-23):

1983, Harry Dunlop (83-60, .580)

1984-85, Bob Cluck (136-144, .486)

1986, Larry Bowa (80-62, .563, PCL Champions)

1987, Jack Krol (69-73, .486)

1988-89, Steve Smith (148-135, .523, '88 PCL Champions)

1990, Pat Kelly (58-86, .403)

1991-92, Jim Riggleman (139-145, .489)

1993-94, Russ Nixon (114-172, .399)

1995, Tim Flannery (61-83, .424)

1996-98, 2005-06, Jerry Royster (323-387, .455)

1999, Mike Ramsey (67-75, .472)

2000, Duane Espy (30-20, .600)

2000, Tony Franklin (43-50, .462)

2001, Rick Sofield (68-76, .472)

2002, Brad Mills (85-59, .590, PCL Manager of the Year)

2003, John Shoemaker (76-66, .535)

2004, Terry Kennedy (67-76, .469)

2007-08, Lorenzo Bundy (141-146, .491)

2009, Mike Basso (71-73, .493)

2010, Dan Rohn (66-78, .458)

2011-12, Marty Brown (150-137, .523)

2013-16, Wally Backman (309-267, .536) - 2014 PCL Manager of the Year

2017, Pedro Lopez (56-86, .394)

2018, Tony DeFrancesco (71-69, .507)

2019, Fran Riordan (83-57, .593, PCL Manager of the Year)

2020, Minor League Baseball season canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

2021, Fran Riordan (65-61, .516)

2022, Fran Riordan (71-79, .473)

2023, Fran Riordan (75-74, .503, PCL Manager of the Year); (LV career manager record: 294-271, .520)

Las Vegas Triple-A Affiliation History:

San Diego Padres, 18 seasons (1983-2000), 1,227-1,329 (.480), 7 playoff appearances

Los Angeles Dodgers, 8 seasons (2001-08), 561-586 (.489), 1 playoff appearance

Toronto Blue Jays, 4 seasons (2009-2012), 287-288 (.499), 0 playoff appearances

New York Mets, 6 seasons (2013-18), 436-422 (.508), 2 playoff appearances

Oakland Athletics, 4 seasons (2019, 2021 - present), 294-271 (.520), 1 playoff appearance

ALL-TIME RECORD: 2,805-2,896 (.492)

The Las Vegas Stars/51s/Aviators have captured the PCL Championship twice (1986 & 1988) and appeared in the playoffs 11 times (21-32 record, .396).

Bryan Corey enters his eighth season overall in the Athletics organization and his second season with Triple-A Las Vegas as pitching coach. Before joining Las Vegas, he served as pitching coach at Single-A Stockton of the California League in 2022 and in 2018. In 2021, he served as assistant pitching rehab coordinator and was pitching coach for the rookie-level Arizona A's for the two prior seasons (2019-2020).

Prior to that, he spent two seasons as pitching coach at Short-Season, Single-A Vermont of the New York-Penn League

(2017) and Single-A Stockton (2018). He also served as a Four Corners scout for Milwaukee (2015-16) and a Major League Advance scout for Cleveland (2013-14).

Corey was originally drafted as a shortstop by Detroit in the 12th round of June 1993 First-Year Player Draft. He converted to a pitcher after two professional seasons. The right-hander spent the next 18 seasons on the mound and played in five Major League seasons with Arizona (1998), Los Angeles Dodgers (2002), Texas (2006), Boston (2006-08) and San Diego (2008). He was a member of the 2007 World Series champion Red Sox. He appeared in 91 career Major League games and posted a 4-4 record with a 5.13 ERA (98.1 IP/57 SO).

He was a member of the Las Vegas 51s, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, for two seasons (2002-03). He appeared in 97 career games for the 51s and posted a 9-9 record in 144.2 innings pitched and struck out 79 batters.

Corey also played two seasons in Japan (2004, 2010), winning the Japan Series with Chiba Lotte during his second stint. Additionally, he pitched in both Korea and Taiwan before retiring after the 2012 season.

Brian McArn returns to Triple-A Las Vegas for his fourth season. He will serve as hitting coach for his third season with the Aviators and was the assistant hitting coach in 2021. In 2023, he completed his 25th season overall in the Oakland Athletics organization. He spent three seasons as hitting coach (2018-2020) for Single-A Stockton of the California League.

His minor league coaching career includes: three stints as hitting coach for Single-A Stockton of the California League for a total of seven seasons (2011-12, 2014-15, 2018-20); Triple-A Las Vegas of the Pacific Coast League for three seasons (2021-23); Double-A Midland of the Texas League hitting coach for four seasons (2004, 2013, 2016-17); Triple-A Sacramento of the Pacific Coast League for six seasons (2005-10); the A's former Single-A affiliate in Modesto of the California League where he served as hitting coach for six seasons (1998-2003).

Prior to joining the A's organization, he spent one season as the hitting coach for Single-A Vermont of the New York-Penn League. He has been a minor league coach for a total of 25 seasons and began his coaching career at American River Junior College in Sacramento, where he served as assistant coach.

McArn was selected by the Athletics in the 26th round of June 1991 First-Year Player Draft. He spent two seasons in the A's organization before injuries ended his career in 1992.

Jason Camilli enters his first season in the Athletics organization and joins the Triple-A Las Vegas staff as assistant hitting coach. Before joining Las Vegas, he was the assistant hitting coach for the Philadelphia Phillies for two seasons (2022-23). He has 17 years of professional coaching experience which began in 2004 with the Montreal/Washington organization. He served as a hitting coach in their minor league system for five seasons (2004-08). He then spent nine seasons in the Arizona organization (2012-2020) as a hitting coach in their minor league system. Before joining the Philadelphia organization in 2022, he served one season with Cincinnati as a development coach for rookie-level Arizona League Reds (2021).

Camilli was selected by the Montreal Expos in the second round (44th overall) of June 1994 First-Year Player Draft. He played professionally for 10 seasons (1994-2003), including one season with Parma of the Italian Baseball League (2003).

Bronswell Patrick enters his second season in the Athletics organization and his first season with Triple-A Las Vegas as assistant pitching coach. Before joining Las Vegas, he served as pitching coach for Rookie-level Arizona in 2023. Patrick has coached for 15 years in affiliated and international baseball before joining the Athletics. In 2022, he served as pitching coach for the Acereros de Monclova of the Mexican League. He also coached for Naranheros de Hermosillo of the Mexican Pacific League and was promoted to manager of the club for the 2018-19 seasons.

Patrick began his coaching career in the San Diego organization and was pitching coach of Arizona League Padres in 2008. He also served as pitching coach for Single-A Fort Wayne in 2010. He spent a total of 12 seasons in the Padres organization and was the pitching coach for Triple-A affiliation for six seasons (Tucson in 2013 and El Paso, 2015-19). He was named pitching coach for the 2016 Triple-A All-Star Game.

He was selected by Oakland in the 23rd round of June 1988 First Year Player draft and played 18 professional seasons. The right-handed pitcher played in parts of two Major League seasons with Milwaukee (1998) and San Francisco (1999) and appeared in 38 career games and posted a 5-1 record with a 5.04 ERA (84.0 IP/55 SO). He made his Major League debut with Milwaukee on May 18, 1998. Following his career in affiliated ball, he played international in the Mexican League (2001, 2003-05), Korean Baseball Organization (2002), Chinese Professional League (2005) and Mexican Pacific Winter League (2006-07).

Dave Comeau enters his second season as athletic trainer with Triple-A Las Vegas. Before joining the Oakland organization, he served as athletic trainer in the New York Yankees organization for rookie-level Florida Complex League Yankees in 2022. He spent the previous seven seasons in the Atlanta organization (2015-21). He served as athletic trainer for Florida Complex League Braves in 2021 and served as infection control prevention coordinator for the Braves' alternate site in 2020. He served four seasons as athletic trainer for Atlanta's Single-A affiliate (2016-19) and one season with the Braves rookie-level affiliate in 2015. He previously worked in the Boston organization in 2012 as an assistant athletic trainer for Single-A Salem.

He attended Endicott College in Beverly, Mass., where he received his B.S. in athletic training in 2006 and received his M.S. in injury prevention and performance enhancement from California University of Pennsylvania in 2015.

Jake Routhier enters his fifth season overall in the Athletics organization and his first season with Triple-A Las Vegas as athletic trainer. Before joining Las Vegas, he served as head athletic trainer with Double-A Midland of the Texas League in 2023. He also served as head athletic trainer with Single-A Lansing of the Midwest League in 2022; Single-A Stockton of the California League in 2021 and in the Dominican Summer League in 2019.

Prior to joining the A's, Routhier worked as an intern for the New York Yankees and the Arizona Diamondbacks. He is a graduate of the University of Connecticut.

Steven Thayer enters his first season with Triple-A Las Vegas as sport performance coach. He spent the 2023 campaign as sport performance coach with Single-A Lansing of the Midwest League. Prior to joining Lansing, he served as sport performance coach with Single-A Stockton of the California League in 2022.

Prior to joining the Athletics organization, he served as sports performance coach in the Dominican Summer League for the San Francisco Giants in 2021. Before his time in professional baseball, he oversaw strength and conditioning programs for multiple varsity sports at Mater Dei High School. Additionally, he spent time as an assistant strength coach for the Michigan State basketball and volleyball teams and as an intern with Cal football.

He graduated from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, and has a mas-ter's degree in kinesiology from Michigan State University. He holds nine certifications in the strength and conditioning field.

The Aviators will open their 41st season (1983-2023) in the Silver State against intrastate rival, the Reno Aces, Triple-A affiliate of the 2023 National League Champions Arizona Diamondbacks, on Friday, March 29 at Las Vegas Ballpark®.

The Aviators recorded back-to-back seasons of 500,000+ in home attendance in 2023. In 74 dates, Las Vegas total was 506,047 for an average of 6,838 with 17 sellouts. In four seasons at Las Vegas Ballpark (2019, 2021-23), the Aviators have recorded 81 sellouts.

2024 Las Vegas Aviators season ticket and group hospitality packages are available by calling the Aviators administrative offices at (702) 943-7200 or emailing [email protected].

Official licensed Aviators team merchandise is available on the "Team Shop" section of the website at www.aviatorslv.com.

About Las Vegas Aviators®

The Las Vegas Aviators® have the proud distinction of being Nevada's longest enduring professional sports franchise.

The 2023 campaign marked the 41st calendar season in the Silver State as a proud member of Triple-A professional baseball of the Pacific Coast League and the fourth season in Las Vegas Ballpark (8,196).

The Aviators led all minor league baseball in 2019 attendance with a total of 650,934 for an average of 9,299. Las Vegas recorded 47 sellouts and 23 crowds of 10,000+.

In 2021, Las Vegas led Triple-A West in home attendance with a total of 428,369 for an average of 6,590.

The Aviators were the recipient of the 2021 Baseball America Triple-A Freitas Award, given to the organization of the year at each level of the Minor Leagues.

In 2022, Las Vegas led the PCL in home attendance with a total of 518,221 for an average of 6,910. It marked the second-highest attendance total for a single season in franchise history.

In 2023, Las Vegas recorded back-to-back seasons with 500,000+ home attendance (506,047 for an average of 6,838). In four seasons at Las Vegas Ballpark, the Aviators have recorded 81 sellouts.

The Stars (1983-2000)/51s (2001-18)/Aviators (2019 - present) have reached 300,000+ in "home" attendance in all 40 seasons (36 seasons at Cashman Field, 1983-2018; Las Vegas Ballpark, 2019, 2021-23). The Aviators have played four seasons as the Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics and the franchise won the PCL championship in 1986 and 1988.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from February 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.