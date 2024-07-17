Aviators® Host Salt Lake Bees in Three-Game Homestand from Friday-Sunday, July 19-21 at Las Vegas Ballpark®

July 17, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Las Vegas Aviators News Release







(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, will host the Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, in the opener of the three-game series on Friday, July 19 at 7:05 p.m. at Las Vegas Ballpark®. The eighth homestand will consist of three games: Saturday, July 20 at 7:05 p.m. and Sunday, July 21 at 6:05 p.m.

The opener of the homestand on Friday, July 19 will be broadcast on The Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network (SSSEN) on channel 5.2 and on Cox cable channel 125.

The 2024 season will feature six-game series against opponents from Tuesday-Sunday and off days on Monday for a total of 149 games (75-home; 74-away).

The Aviators are in their 41st season (42nd calendar season) in the Silver State and have the proud distinction of being Nevada's longest enduring professional sports franchise.

PACIFIC COAST LEAGUE: The Pacific Coast League (120 years, 1903-2020, 2022 -) will consist of two divisions for a total of 10 teams. Western Division: Las Vegas Aviators, Reno Aces, Sacramento River Cats, Salt Lake Bees, Tacoma Rainiers; Eastern Division: Albuquerque Isotopes, El Paso Chihuahuas, Oklahoma City Baseball Club, Round Rock Express, Sugar Land Space Cowboys.

HOMESTAND PROMOTIONS:

Friday, July19: Harry Potter Night

Saturday, July 20: Christmas In July - Elf Night>Spruce Elf Bobblehead Night

**first 2,000 fans through the gates*

NOTE: The Triple-A season will be split in two halves, with the first half concluded on Sunday, June 23 (75 games). The second half began on Tuesday, June 25. The first-half winners (PCL and International League) will serve as the hosts of the pair of best-of-three League Championship Series against the second-half winner from September 24-26.

The Sugar Land Space Cowboys, Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, clinched the first half in the PCL (49-26, .653) and the Omaha Storm Chasers, clinched the first half in the IL (Triple-A best record of 49-24, .671).

Reno leads the second half with a record of 14-3 (.824) and 49-43 (.533) overall. The Aviators (9-8, .529 and 46-46 overall) trail the Aces by 5.0 games.

The Triple-A National Championship Game, which will follow the best-of-three LCS of the two leagues, will crown an overall winner of the highest level of the Minor Leagues. The winners of the IL and PCL will meet in a single-game format on Saturday, September 28 at Las Vegas Ballpark (Time, TBA).

2024 LAS VEGAS BALLPARK ATTENDANCE: In 47 dates, Las Vegas total is 292,864 for an average of 6,231 with four sellouts. The season-high crowd was 9,742 (sellout) vs. Reno on opening night (March 29). The all-time attendance total now stands at 14,397,466. The Las Vegas franchise has reached the 300,000 mark in "home" attendance in all 40 seasons (1983-2019, 2021-24). The Aviators are 7,136 fans shy of reaching that milestone for the 41st consecutive season!

The Las Vegas Ballpark regular season attendance total over five seasons (2019, 2021-24) is 2,396,435 which includes 85 sellouts.

2024 AVIATORS TICKET INFORMATION: Individual game tickets are on sale through aviatorslv.com and the Las Vegas Ballpark Box Office.

BOX OFFICE HOURS:

Game Days:

Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Saturday from noon - 9:30 p.m.

Sunday 12:05 p.m. game (September 22) from 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Sunday 6:05 p.m. games (July 21, August 4, August 18, September 8) from 3 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Non-Game Days:

Monday - Friday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Saturday/Sunday - Closed

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and ADA accessible seats will also be available to purchase at the box office and through ticketmaster.com. The Aviators will also be offering a military discount (active duty and retired) of $5.00 off each ticket purchased and is available through GovX.com or at the box office.

The individual game tickets for the 75-game home season are subject to availability and dynamic pricing.

Tickets starting at:

Home Plate Diamond: $50.00 + Fees

Home Plate Prime: $45.00 + Fees

Home Plate Box: $38.00 + Fees

Dugout Prime: $30.00 + Fees

Dugout Box: $26.00 + Fees

Outfield Box: $19.00 + Fees

4Topps Corner: $55.00 + Fees

Home Run Porch: $55.00 + Fees

Berm/Social: $14.00 + Fees

Club Seats: $50.00 + Fees

Pricing is subject to change

Following the homestand, the Aviators will embark to Northern Nevada to face intrastate rival, the Reno Aces, Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks. The six-game series at Greater Nevada Field will be from Tuesday-Sunday, July 23-28. The Silver State Diamond Challenge presented by Travel Nevada is in its 15th campaign. Reno leads the '24 season series, 5-games-to-4.

Aviators on Radio in 2024: Russ Langer will broadcast the 149 games on Raider Nation Radio 920 AM (selected games on Fox Sports 1340 AM and 98.9 FM) on www.aviatorslv.com. Langer is in his 24th season broadcasting baseball to the Las Vegas Valley and 37th year overall in the business. Over his career, Langer has received numerous awards, including being named 1993 Minor League Broadcaster of the Year by the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues. In 1995 and 2016, he broadcast the Triple-A All-Star game; in 1999, he was named the New Mexico Sportscaster of the Year; and in 2002, he was named Minor League Broadcaster of the Year by Minor League News.com. Langer also is a 12-time recipient (13 overall and 7 seven consecutive years from 2007-13) of the Nevada Sportscaster of the Year award (2003, 2005, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2021, 2023), which is presented by the National Sports Media Association (NSMA). In 2023, Langer completed his 12th season as the radio play-by-play voice for the UNLV football team on the UNLV Sports Properties/Learfield Network.

Matt Neverett will also serve as the play-by-play voice for home games and selected road games. Is in his fifth season with the Aviators, and his fourth in the broadcast booth. He returned to his birthplace of Las Vegas in 2020 after spending two years with the Bradenton Marauders, Single-A Affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, as the play-by-play broadcaster and media relations director. In 2017, he spent one season with the Birmingham Barons, Double-A Affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, as a media relations manager and pre/post-game host. He also broadcast selected UNLV Runnin' Rebel basketball, UNLV football and UNLV baseball games on SSSEN. On July 10, he was named the radio play-by-play broadcaster for UNLV football for the 2024 season.

All Aviators games (home & away) will also be broadcast on MiLB.TV via aviatorslv.com and Bally Live.

2024 Las Vegas Aviators season ticket and group hospitality packages are available by calling the Aviators administrative offices at (702) 943-7200 or emailing [email protected].

Official licensed Aviators team merchandise is available on the "Team Shop" section of the website at www.aviatorslv.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.