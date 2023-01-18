River Cats Open National Anthem Auditions for 2023 Season
January 18, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sacramento River Cats News Release
West Sacramento, Calif. -Show off your singing voice or musical skills in front of thousands with your own rendition of The Star-Spangled Banner. The Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, are excited to open national anthem auditions at Sutter Health Park for the 2023 baseball season.
National anthems at Sutter Health Park are open to all soloists, groups, and instrumentalists. Those interested in performing at a 2023 River Cats game must submit an audition demo by Feb. 10. Demos received past this date will not be considered.
Audition Demo Guidelines:
A cappella version
The Star-Spangled Banner in full
Clear, consistent, and correct lyrical performance
Full performance must be under 90 seconds
Demo auditions must be submitted via email as an mp3 or YouTube link to marketing@rivercats.com with the following information:
Subject: 2023 National Anthem Demo
Include: Name, Phone, and Email
Submissions that don't meet the above guidelines will not be considered for call backs.
The River Cats will invite those with the top submissions out to Sutter Health Park for a live audition. Performers will only be contacted if selected due to the volume of demos received. Selected parties will be contacted the week of Feb. 13 with further instructions by the River Cats marketing department.
