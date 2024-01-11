River Cats Hosting Annual Job Fair January 27 at Sutter Health Park

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. - If you have ever desired to work around the game of baseball, now could be your chance as the Sacramento River Cats are gearing up for the 2024 baseball season with their annual job fair on Saturday, Jan. 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (PT) at Sutter Health Park.

This free event will give interested applicants the chance to speak directly with hiring managers as the River Cats are looking to hire up to 200 game day staff members across multiple positions. Interested candidates are strongly encouraged to apply online at RiverCats.com/employment prior to attending the job fair, and should come prepared with their ID card as jobs will be offered on the spot for most positions.

Available positions include security, parking, concessions attendants, cooks, suite attendants, EMTs, merchandise associates, and game day entertainment (Cat Crew). Other posted positions will contact candidates and interview outside of the job fair.

River Cats and Sutter Health Park employees will receive competitive wages, job training, food discounts while at work, and River Cats tickets.

For questions and inquiries, please email HR@rivercats.com.

