Astros Caravan Jam Coming to Constellation Field on January 19

January 11, 2024







SUGAR LAND, TX - As part of its tour of Texas, the 2024 Houston Astros Caravan will be making its final stop at Constellation Field on January 19 from 5 pm to 7 pm before Fan Fest on Saturday at Minute Maid Park.

Tickets for the Astros Caravan Jam are $1 per person and can be purchased online here with proceeds going to TheAstros Foundation. RHP Forrest Whitley, LHPBennett Sousa and new Astros' signing CVictor Caratini will be on-site from 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm signing autographs. Players for autographs are subject to change.

Additionally, Orbit and the Shooting Stars, along with the Space Cowboys mascot Orion, will be at Constellation Field for photo opportunities. Fans will also have access to the field to run the bases, play oversized games and play catch on the field. There will also be a face painter, balloon artists, a prize wheel and more setup throughout the ballpark, and the Galaxy Gift Shop will be open with Astros and Space Cowboys gear available for purchase.

Sugar Land opens the 2024 season on the road on March 29 against the Round Rock Express. Opening Day at Constellation Field is on Tuesday, April 2 when the Space Cowboys take on the Las Vegas Aviators at 6:05 pm. Full season memberships, partial season memberships, ticket plans and group outings are available for the 2024 season at SLSpaceCowboys.com/tickets.

