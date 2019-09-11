River Cats Edge Express 8-7 in PCL Championship Opener

September 11, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Round Rock Express News Release





SACRAMENTO, California - The Sacramento River Cats (1-0) took a 1-0 lead in the Pacific Coast League Championship Series with a dramatic 8-7 win over the Round Rock Express (0-1) on Tuesday night at Raley Field. Round Rock rallied late to level the score, but the River Cats ultimately prevailed in walkoff fashion.

Express RHP Ronel Blanco (0-1, 9.00) suffered a tough-luck loss after surrendering the game-winning run in an inning out of the bullpen. On the winning side, Sacramento RHP Tyler Cyr (0-0, 0.00) held off Round Rock for 0.2-innings to earn the win.

Round Rock opened scoring in the series immediately as LF Drew Ferguson and SS Jack Mayfield singled prior to a Taylor Jones sacrifice fly in the top of the first inning. However, the next inning, DH Francisco Pena and RF Joe McCarthy collected a pair of singles before advancing to second and third respectively on a groundout. LF Jacob Heyward then singled in the pair to put Sacramento ahead 2-1.

The E-Train charged back in the third as Ferguson was hit by a pitch before Jones drew a walk. 3B Nick Tanielu then drove in Ferguson on a sacrifice fly and reached base thanks to a fielding error on the play. Before the inning was through, Jones tacked on another run via a sacrifice fly off the bat of 2B Alex De Goti.

The one-run advantage was short lived as 2B Levi Michael homered to lead off the third. SS Abiatal Avelino and CF Mike Gerber then teamed up for a pair of singles, one of which was later plated on a 3B Christian Adames sacrifice bunt that put the River Cats up 5-4.

Following two scoreless innings, Round Rock dropped a three-spot to regain control. De Goti and DH Stephen Wrenn each worked walks and advanced into scoring position when C Jamie Ritchie grounded out. With De Goti on third, Dawson brought Round Rock within 5-4 on yet another sacrifice fly moments before McCormick notched a two-run blast for the go-ahead runs.

The back-and-forth affair continued in the eighth as Pena hit a two-run homer, scoring Adames, who had previously singled, to take a 7-6 lead. Facing a one run deficit, Dawson wasted no time tying the game with a leadoff bomb, his second at the Triple-A level.

In the end, the River Cats walked it off on a by C Ronnie Freedman followed by an RBI single courtesy of Avelino to seal the 8-7 victory.

Round Rock looks to level the best-of-five series in game two on Wednesday night. The pivotal game is set to see Express RHP Brandon BIelak (8-4, 4.41) against River Cats RHP Chase Johnson (1-2, 7.64). First pitch at Raley Field is slated for 8:35 p.m.

For more information on the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and join the conversation during our historic 20th season using #20STROng.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.