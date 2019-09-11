Redbirds, "I Love Memphis" Partner for $5 Tickets for Triple-A National Championship Game

MEMPHIS, Tennessee - We all love Memphis. And thanks to the I Love Memphis Blog and Memphis Travel, fans can now purchase $5 tickets for next Tuesday's Triple-A National Championship Game at AutoZone Park.

In addition to the $5 tickets, all fans at the game will receive a free order of Memphis' legendary BBQ Nachos and a drink, as part of "Nacho Average Tuesday" presented by Dave & Buster's. All fans will also receive a free Redbirds hat.

The $5 Flash Sale is available online only at www.memphisredbirds.com/nationalchampionship until 11:59 tomorrow (Thursday) night.

Played annually in its current format since 2006, the Triple-A National Championship Game presented by Ephesus Sports Lighting pits the winner of the Pacific Coast League against the winner of the International League in a one-game, winner-take-all showdown for Triple-A supremacy. The game will be televised live nationally on FS1.

The Redbirds are the reigning Triple-A National Champions after being the runner-up in 2017, and the City of Memphis previously hosted the game in 2016. Memphis is the first city to have the honor of repeating as Triple-A National Championship Game host in its current format.

First pitch next Tuesday is set for 7:00 p.m.

For more information on the 2019 Triple-A National Championship Game presented by Ephesus Sports Lighting, visit www.memphisredbirds.com/nationalchampionship.

