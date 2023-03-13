River Cats Announce 2023 Promotions Schedule

West Sacramento, Calif. - Opening Night is almost here, and with that excitement, the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, are proud to announce their 2023 Promotions schedule. The full schedule includes 75 home games with 27 fireworks nights, over 30 theme nights, six giveaways, and weekly promotions.

Giveaways

The River Cats' have six can't-miss giveaways for the first 2,500 fans in attendance throughout the 2023 season including two bobbleheads:

Friday, April 7 vs El Paso - David Villar PCL MVP bobblehead presented by Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort

Friday, May 12 vs Salt Lake - River Cats sun hat presented by Bonney

Friday, June 30 vs Reno - 80s Themed Giveaway

Friday, July 21 vs Tacoma - Specialty River Cats item

Friday, Aug. 18 vs Tacoma - SF Giants Player bobblehead

Friday, Sept. 1 vs Albuquerque - 916 T-shirt

Fireworks Shows

Orange Friday and Sutter Health Fireworks Saturday return for a combined 26 postgame firework shows. Can't wait for Fourth of July? Head to the ballpark a day early and celebrate with the River Cats' annual Independence Eve Fireworks Spectacular against the Reno Aces on July 3 at 6:45 p.m. (PT).

Specialty Jerseys + Auctions

Grab a new River Cats-themed jersey at one of our many specialty jersey auction games where the game-worn jerseys can be bid on, and possibly autographed, by your favorite River Cats player:

Sunday, May 14 vs Salt Lake - Mother's Day jersey

Saturday, May 27 vs Oklahoma City - Salute to Armed Forces jersey

Monday, July 3 vs Reno - Independence Eve jersey

Saturday, Aug. 5 vs Reno - Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond jersey

Thursday, Aug. 31 vs Albuquerque - Sacramento Solons jersey

Dorados de Sacramento

The Sacramento River Cats will play six games as the Dorados de Sacramento this season as part of Minor League Baseball's 2023 Copa de la Diversión(tm), celebrating baseball's Hispanic/Latino fan base. The River Cats will play as the Dorados on April 18, May 9, June 6, July 18, Aug. 15, and Sept. 12. Enjoy $2 tacos at all Dorados games.

Sacramento Solons

The River Cats will turn back the clock four times in 2023, paying homage to one of Sacramento's first professional baseball teams, the Sacramento Solons. The Solons' first season was in 1883, and their final was in 1976.

Weekly Promotions

There's always fun to be had at Sutter Health Park with the many weekly promotions:

Toyota Family Value Tuesday - $2 hot dogs and ice cream

Wet Nose Wednesday - Dogs can join their best friends for a game from the Toyota Home Run Hill

Thirsty Thursday - Domestic and craft beer specials on Toyota Home Run Hill

SMUD Orange Friday - Enjoy happy hour and live music in Elysian Landing from 5-6 p.m. (PT)

Sutter Health Fireworks Saturday - Watch fireworks from your seat after a River Cats game

Sunday Funday - Bring the kids to the ballpark to grab pregame autographs, and stay until the end where they can run the bases for free

All promotions, dates, and times are subject to change. Single game tickets are on sale now at rivercats.com.

The River Cats' home season starts with Opening Night on Tuesday, April 4 against the El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres) at 6:45 p.m. (PT). The full schedule is available online at rivercats.com. Game dates and times may be subject to change. Memberships, select ticket packs, and hospitality rentals are currently available by calling the River Cats ticket hotline at (916) 371-HITS (4487).

