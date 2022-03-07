River Cats Announce 2022 Promotions Schedule

West Sacramento, Calif. - The Sacramento River Cats, proud Triple-A affiliate of the 2021 National League West champion San Francisco Giants, are thrilled to announce their full promotions schedule for the 2022 MiLB season.

The River Cats will play 75 of their 150 games at Sutter Health Park in 2022, beginning with a 6:35 p.m. (PT) Opening Night on Tuesday, April 5, vs the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Houston Astros affiliate). Each game is packed with great family fun, including the return of weekly promotions like Toyota Family Value Tuesday, Wet Nose Wednesday, Thirsty Thursday, Orange Friday Presented by SMUD, Sutter Health Fireworks Saturday, and Sunday Funday.

The promotional calendar is highlighted by 25 postgame fireworks shows, six giveaway nights, and a variety of themed games.

Fans can mark their calendars for the first giveaway of the season, a retro Sacramento Solons Bobblehead presented by Tri Counties Bank, on April 8. For those searching for wearables, May 20 is the go-to game as the first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive a "Thank you, Buster" T-shirt giveaway, which honors recently retired San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey.

Theme nights to watch out for include 90s Night on June 24 (with a River Cats fanny pack giveaway), Sactown Night on Aug. 5, and Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night on Aug. 27.

In addition to ticket memberships, the River Cats offer a variety of themed ticket packages including the Family Pack, Giant Pack, and Opening Day Pack. There are also ticket packages offering a pregame meal with a Mother's Day brunch on May 8, and a barbecue prior to the River Cats' Independence Eve Celebration and Fireworks Extravaganza on Sunday, July 3.

The full schedule is available online at rivercats.com. Single game tickets and the above-mentioned ticket packages are on sale now along with season ticket memberships. To purchase, call the River Cats ticket hotline at (916) 371-HITS (4487), email tickets@rivercats.com, or visit rivercats.com.

