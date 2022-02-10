River Cats Add Second Job Fair on February 12

West Sacramento, Calif. - The Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the 2021 National League West champion San Francisco Giants, have added a second job fair on Saturday, Feb. 12, at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento. The event will take place from 10 a.m. through 1 p.m. (PT) rain or shine.

After completing an online application at rivercats.com/employment, those interested in working for the River Cats and at Sutter Health Park for the upcoming 2022 season may attend this free event where hiring managers will conduct interviews.

Applicants must be at least 16 years of age (with a valid work permit) and at least 21 years old if the position serves alcohol. A condition of employment requires employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Available jobs are part-time seasonal positions in concessions, culinary, catering, promotions (Cat Crew), and game day staff (security, EMTs, and parking attendants).

Employees of the River Cats and Sutter Health Park receive job training, food discounts while at work, competitive wages, and tickets to River Cats games.

For questions and inquiries, please call (916) 376-4722. A representative from the River Cats' front office will be available for comment at the event. For the best visuals, it is suggested arriving by 11 a.m. (PT).

