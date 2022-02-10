Aces, Greater Nevada Credit Union to Host Community Partner Ticket Fundraising Program Webinar

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces, in partnership with Greater Nevada Credit Union, will be hosting a virtual kickoff event for their Community Partner Ticket Fundraising Program on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Zoom webinar will feature Aces president Eric Edelstein and GNCU chief experience officer Danny DeLaRosa, who will unveil the 2022 program details.

"The Reno Aces are proud to partner with Greater Nevada on an enhanced Community Partner Ticket Fundraising program for the 2022 season," said Edelstein. "Organizations in Northern Nevada will have more access to funds than ever before, and we look forward to discussing opportunity for involvement at the kickoff event on February 23rd."

The program was originally created in 2016, and has helped more than 200 local organizations raise over $300,000 collectively. This year, the program will provide even more opportunity for groups, thanks to additional donation offerings courtesy of GNCU. As part of the program, organizations can sell Aces tickets and receive a portion of the proceeds. Details regarding GNCU's additional donation offerings will be explained in the webinar.

"Greater Nevada Credit Union wants to assist non-profits in raising much-needed funds to support their community work", said Wally Murray, president and CEO of Greater Nevada Credit Union. "We are keenly aware that the pandemic disrupted fundraising for many worthwhile charities. The Community Partners program at Greater Nevada Field is another way we are showing Greater Nevada's ongoing commitment to the organizations serving others and making a positive impact throughout the region."

All organizations in Northern Nevada with fundraising interest are encouraged to attend the event which starts at 4:00pm PT, and can RSVP for the event.

