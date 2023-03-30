RipTydz to Host Meet the Team Party with Pelicans on April 4

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - Myrtle Beach Pelicans fans will have their first opportunity to catch a glimpse of the club's 2023 Opening Day squad with a Meet the Team party on Tuesday, April 4 from 6PM to 7:30PM at RipTydz Oceanfront Grille & Rooftop Bar. Fans of all ages are welcome to attend for team introductions and an autograph session, as well as interviews for the media.

Pelicans Team President Ryan Moore and General Manager Kristin Call will greet fans to open the evening. Their comments will be followed by brief introductions of each member of Myrtle Beach's Opening Day roster. Fans can then participate in an autograph session with every player and coach. Fans are encouraged to bring their own items for the players and coaches to autograph.

Following the autograph session, fans will have the opportunity to ask questions to the members of the 2023 Pelicans with a live Q&A session, hosted by Pelicans' broadcaster Sam Weiderhaft. The Birds' Opening Day roster will be announced at a later date.

RipTydz Oceanfront Grille & Rooftop Bar is located at 1210 North Ocean Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, S.C. 29577. Free valet parking is also available at RipTydz.

