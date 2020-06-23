Rip It Baseballtown Charities Open for Walk-Ins, to Offer Free Session

(READING, PA) - The grand opening of Rip It Baseballtown Charities took place last week for batting cages and tunnels for pre-registration only. The Reading Fightin Phils are pleased to announce that the facility will now be open for walk-in services on a daily basis, while still adhering to proper CDC health and safety guidelines. Furthermore, the R-Phils are proud to offer one FREE round of hitting in an automated batting tunnel to everyone who attends this weekend!

The facility will be open Monday-Friday from 4PM-8PM and Saturday/Sunday from 11AM-4PM. All patrons who come out this weekend will be entitled to a free hour in the automated batting cages. Participants should please bring your now bat and helmet.

Rip It Baseballtown Charities is a non-profit charitable organization founded to keep Baseballtown alive in Reading so youngsters can benefit from the many life lessons the game teaches. All proceeds will go to Baseballtown Charities to help more kids in our community play baseball and softball!

Further information can be found on RipIt.org. All health and safety guidelines will be on the website. Rip It Baseballtown Charities is located at 1037A MacArthur Road, Reading, PA 19605.

