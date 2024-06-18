Rip City Remix to Host First Birthday Celebration at Blazers Draft Party

June 18, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Portland, Ore. - The Rip City Remix invite you to join our first birthday celebration at Moda Center on June 26 at 5:00 p.m. in collaboration with the Portland Trail Blazers Draft Party. The event is free for fans to attend, but registration is encouraged.

Fans can enjoy watching the 2024 NBA Draft as the Portland Trail Blazers select new players to join the team, along with photo ops and the festivities of the Rip City Remix's first birthday.

We will be celebrating and reflecting on our first year in the NBA G League with some exciting giveaways for the first few hundred fans to visit the Remix Birthday table, while supplies last. In addition, there will be exclusive birthday merchandise available to purchase.

