Rip City Remix Alums Take on 2K25 NBA Summer League 2024

July 13, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Rip City Remix News Release







Last year, the Rip City Remix saw four players on the current Portland Trail Blazer's summer league roster suit up against G League opponents.

Alex Reese played in 43 games for the Remix in the 2023-24 season. He regularly provided a spark off the bench averaging 11.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game. The Alabama alum was a key defender for Rip City lineup throughout the season.

Two-way player Justin Minaya split time between the Trail Blazers and the Remix, suiting up in 20 games for Rip City. He averaged 13.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. He previously played for the Mexico City Capitanes in 2022-23, earning additional G League experience. Minaya will return on a two-way contract for this upcoming season in the fall.

Trail Blazer's 2023-24 rookies Rayan Rupert and Kris Murray spent time in the G League on assignments to the Rip City Remix on multiple occasions. Rupert appeared in 21 games to average 13.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, while Murray appeared in eight games, averaging 14.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.

Additionally, nine out of the 14 players that make up this year's Trail Blazers Summer League roster have G League experience over the past few seasons.

Other Remix alums participating in the 2K24 NBA Summer League action include: Jazian Gortman, Antoine Davis, Kevin Knox II and Ibou Badji.

The G League has been able to provide the NBA with a space for developing talent on the court, as well as acting as the league's research and development laboratory.

