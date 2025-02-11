Righty Reliever Peyton Williams Rejoins Flock

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of right-handed pitcher Peyton Willams. He begins his second season with the Ducks and sixth in professional baseball.

"We look forward to having Peyton back on our pitching staff," said Ducks Manager Lew Ford. "He got a lot of big outs for us last year in late-inning relief roles."

Williams joined Long Island in May of 2024 after allowing just one earned run in eight and one-third innings (six games) with the Atlanta Braves' Double-A affiliate to begin the season. He ranked second on the Ducks with 42 appearances, posting a 4-2 record with a 5.11 ERA and 35 strikeouts over 37.0 innings of work. The North Carolina native conceded just one run over his first 11 games with the Flock as well as over his final eight games, yielding two runs in 18.0 innings combined during that span.

The 26-year-old spent parts of five seasons in the Braves organization (2019, 2021-24), peaking at the Double-A level. He began his career in 2019, making 13 appearances (four starts) at the rookie level. The righty then combined to pitch in 54 games (one start) at Single-A August in 2021 and 2022, going 5-3 with a 4.50 ERA, eight saves and 88 strikeouts over 72.0 innings. He then split the 2023 campaign between High-A Rome and Double-A Mississippi, recording eight saves and 72 strikeouts over 51.1 innings across 37 games. Williams was originally selected by the Braves in the 20th round of the 2019 amateur draft.

The Ducks open the 2025 regular season, presented by Catholic Health, on Friday, April 25, against the Lancaster Stormers.

