Righty Chase Gearing Signs with Owlz for 2024 Season

April 11, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

WINDSOR, Colo. - The Northern Colorado Owlz have signed right-handed pitcher Chase Gearing for the 2024 season.

Gearing went to the NCAA Tournament with Nicholls in 2023 after helping the Colonels win both the regular season and tournament titles in the Southland Conference.

"Chase has some good experience," Owlz manager Frank Gonzales said. "We hope his long frame can create good deception in the Pioneer League."

Gearing's experience includes a pair of postseason appearances at Nicholls last season, including 1 â  innings to help his team shut out Lamar in the Southland Conference Tournament.

He also got his first professional experience with the Westside Woolly Mammoths of the USBL last year, posting a 3.60 ERA in 30 innings of work.

The Michigander will now come to NoCo for the next step in his pro career.

"I am extremely grateful for the opportunity and to be able to explore out west via my baseball career. I'm excited to get around the gang and get things rolling," Gearing said.

