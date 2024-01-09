Right-Hander Mark Tindall Re-Signs with Owlz

WINDSOR, Colo. - The Northern Colorado Owlz have re-signed right-handed pitcher Mark Tindall ahead of the 2024 season.

Tindall led the Owlz with seven wins in 2023 and was second on the team with 86 â  innings pitched. He made 21 appearances, 16 of which were starts.

"I'm excited to come back and get to work with our coaches," Tindall said. "I feel good about all the winning we can do with our guys in NoCo."

He led Owlz starters with a 5.82 ERA in 2023 and showed improvement as the season went on, posting a 3.08 ERA in 38 innings in August and September.

A highlight of Tindall's season was a rain-shortened complete game in which he pitched five shutout innings, allowing just three hits and a walk in a 4-0 win over Grand Junction on August 2.

"We worked on his pitch mix and he went from a four-seam guy to more sinkers, and his slider complemented it. He was very reliable as the year went on," Owlz manager Frank Gonzales said.

Gonzales said he is hoping for Tindall to turn his strong 2023 finish into a good 2024 season.

"We are counting on more of the same from him this season," Gonzales said.

