Right-Handed Pitcher Mike Burrows Recalled by Pittsburgh

September 28, 2024 - International League (IL)

INDIANAPOLIS - The Pittsburgh Pirates today recalled right-handed pitcher Mike Burrows, their No. 16 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, after he was added to the major league taxi squad yesterday. He is the sixth member of the 2024 Indianapolis Indians to make his major league debut this season, following right-handed starting pitcher Paul Skenes, catcher Grant Koch, southpaw Brady Feigl, outfielder/first baseman Billy Cook and utilityman Nick Yorke.

Burrows, 24, began the campaign on the 60-day injured list after undergoing ulnar collateral ligament reconstruction surgery in April 2023. He made his season debut on June 17 and made six starts with the FCL Pirates and Single-A Bradenton before being promoted to Indianapolis on July 25. In 10 games (nine starts) with the Indians, Burrows went 1-1 with a 4.06 ERA (17er/37.2ip) and 45 strikeouts.

His season was highlighted by a career-high tying 10-strikeout performance on Sept. 22 at St. Paul, his final Triple-A start of the season. It was his second career start with double-digit strikeouts and first since July 7, 2021, with High-A Greensboro vs. Asheville.

Burrows was originally selected by Pittsburgh in the 11th round (324th overall) of the 2018 First-Year Player Draft out of Waterford (Conn.) High School. He had his contract first selected by the Pirates on Nov. 15, 2022.

