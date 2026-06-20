CFL Edmonton Elks

Ridiculous Catch from Austin Mack for Elks Touchdown

Published on June 20, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Edmonton Elks YouTube Video


Nine yard Touchdown catch from Edmonton receiver Austin Mack

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Canadian Football League Stories from June 20, 2026


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