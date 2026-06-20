Ridiculous Catch from Austin Mack for Elks Touchdown

Published on June 20, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks YouTube Video







Nine yard Touchdown catch from Edmonton receiver Austin Mack







Canadian Football League Stories from June 20, 2026

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