Riders Win Series, Stay in Hunt

August 31, 2018 - Texas League (TL) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release





FRISCO - The RoughRiders staved off elimination Friday night by edging Corpus Christi, 5-4, before 11,837 fans at Dr Pepper Ballpark.

The Hooks (37-29, 80-55) are 1.5 games ahead of Frisco (36-31, 60-77) with three to play in the Texas League South second-half race.

Corbin Martin had held the RoughRiders to two runs and four hits over the first five innings.

In the sixth, Juremi Profar belted a two-out, two-run home run to left-center to tie the game at 4.

The RoughRiders pulled ahead in the eighth. Jose Cardona worked a lead-off walk from Carlos Sierra, and raced to third on a double off the bat of Carlos Garay.

Kit Scheetz entered from the Hooks bullpen and induced a fly ball to shallow left for the first out. Preston Beck was next and sent a ground ball off the glove of a diving first baseman, Taylor Jones. Josh Rojas handled the deflection and managed to get an out a second, but the go-ahead run crossed the plate.

Adam Parks made the one-run lead hold by twirling a scoreless ninth for his fourth save.

The Hooks posted a 2-0 lead in the first on back-to-back two-out RBI singles by Ronnie Dawson and Randy Cesar.

Jones made it 3-0 in the third by launching his 18th home run of the season to left-center field.

Frisco lefty Taylor Hearn struck out eight in five innings of work.

Walker Weickel picked up the win after pitching three innings of relief. Corpus Christi managed a run against him in the sixth. Cesar coaxed a walk and later scored on Eduardo de Oleo's two-out knock to center field.

The Hooks wrap up the regular year with a three-game set in San Antonio. Right-hander Brandon Bailey (1-0, 2.75) is slated to start Saturday's series opener. The Missions counter with Lake Bachar (3-7. 5.20).

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 31, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.