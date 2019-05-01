Riders Topple Travs Wednesday Afternoon

FRISCO, Texas - After 10 days away from home, the RoughRiders returned to Dr Pepper Ballpark in victorious fashion Wednesday afternoon, defeating Arkansas 4-1.

SYNOPSIS

The Riders plated three runs in the third on a pair of two-out RBI doubles from Christian Lopes and Charles Leblanc, in addition to an RBI single from Preston Beck.

Eliezer Alvarez added insurance with a RBI single in the eighth.

After five solid innings from starter Jonathan Hernandez, three relievers combined for four scoreless innings to lock down the win, capped by Emmanuel Clase working a 1-2-3 ninth to earn his first save with the Riders.

NOTABLE RIDERS PERFORMERS

Jonathan Hernandez: 5 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K (W)

Emmanuel Clase: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K (S)

Preston Beck: 3-for-4, 2B, RBI, R

NEWS AND NOTES

All four Riders RBIs came with two outs Wednesday.

Frisco has won four games in a row and nine of the last 11 overall.

Thursday's game is the first slated to air on Fox Sports Southwest this season.

WHAT'S NEXT

Riders vs. Arkansas, Thursday, 7:05 pm

RHP Emerson Martinez (1-0, 4.71) vs. RHP Justin Dunn (1-1, 3.44)

TV: Fox Sports Southwest and MiLB.tv ||| Audio: RidersBaseball.com, TuneIn, MiLB First Pitch app

