Riders to Support North Texas Food Bank with 2020 Home Run 5K

May 7, 2020 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release





FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders, along with Cor Goods Consultancy and HomeBody Racing, will host the virtual 2020 Home Run 5k run on May 25 to support the North Texas Food Bank.

Registration is $32.50 for adults and $19.99 for minors (under 18) and includes a commemorative T-shirt. The first 200 to register will also receive a baseball-themed face mask. Sign up now until 11:59 p.m. Central Standard Time on May 25. Click here to register!

Along with a food donation by the RoughRiders (valued at $3,000), a guaranteed minimum 20 percent of the net profits will go to the North Texas Food Bank.

"We're incredibly excited to host our first virtual 5k to benefit the North Texas Food Bank," RoughRiders President and General Manager Andy Milovich said. "The RoughRiders have been a part of the fabric of the North Texas community since 2003 by focusing on opportunities to create great family fun and give back to our community. The COVID-19 pandemic has created incredible hardships for families throughout the world and the virtual 5k gives us an opportunity to get out, get moving and support our friends and neighbors throughout North Texas."

Participants are encouraged to complete the run in any form: outdoors, with your four-legged friends or even on a treadmill. After completing the 5k, runners will be able to record their results online. Do not forget to share your progress on social media!

"North Texas has been devastated by the impacts of COVID-19," said Anna Kurian, Senior Director of Marketing and Communications for the North Texas Food Bank. "The need has never been greater, as countless North Texans face furloughs and unemployment. Luckily, there is a tremendous caring community that wants to help our hungry neighbors. We are so grateful for the RoughRiders, Cor Goods and HomeBody for their upcoming donation from their virtual 5K. We know that it is a long road ahead as we adjust to our new normal and we are thankful that there are groups like the RoughRiders who want to make a difference during this difficult time."

RoughRiders partners CoServ, Hop & Sting and Whataburger have also joined this effort and will be contributing to the race participant packages as well as spreading the word to help support the food bank.

