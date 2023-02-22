Riders Release Deepest Promo Schedule in Franchise History

FRISCO, Texas - In celebration of their 20th Anniversary Season, the Frisco RoughRiders are thrilled to announce a jam-packed 2023 Promotional Schedule.

The RoughRiders 69 home games will feature some of the best theme nights in franchise history, 23 fireworks shows, 15 giveaways, 4 celebrity appearances and plenty of fun for the whole family!

Single-game tickets are on sale now and can be purchased!

View the entire promotional schedule online.

Two of the RoughRiders biggest promo nights are in July! "On Pretzel Day, well... I like Pretzel Day". Friday, July 21st is Pretzel Day with an appearance from Leslie David Baker, who played Stanley from the show The Office. Arrive early for a World's Best Ballpark mug giveaway! For just a $50 add-on price, fans can visit Baker during a pregame meet and greet.

Get out your boots for Yellowstone Night on Sunday, July 23rd. Ride out to the ballpark early for a Yellowstone and RoughRiders cobranded belt buckle giveaway and Denim Richards (Colby Mayfield on Yellowstone) will be on hand for the night! For an additional $50 add-on price, fans can meet with Richards during a pregame meet and greet.

The season kicks off with back-to-back fireworks nights on Thursday, April 6th and Friday, April 7th. This is all part of Opening Weekend from April 6th through April 8th. The busy weekend opens with a Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Carpet Tech on April 6th, followed by a 2022 Texas League Championship Poster giveaway and a pregame autograph session as well as National Beer Day specials on April 7th. The weekend concludes on Saturday, April 8th with a Pregame Easter Egg Hunt and Kids Run the Bases presented by Raising Cane's postgame.

The 2023 season marks the 20th Anniversary of the illustrious RoughRiders franchise and will feature an array of throwback elements every home Sunday including the return of the red jerseys from the RoughRiders inaugural season in 2003! The celebration culminates with the 20th Anniversary Weekend from Friday, September 1st through Sunday, September 3rd, featuring appearances from former players including Chris Davis, Tanner Scheppers, Scott Feldman and more; a Chris Young and Josh Jung combination bobblehead giveaway; 20th Anniversary Poster giveaway and 2003 themes.

When it comes to theme days, it's all about the moms on Sunday, May 14th for Mother's Day at Riders Field. Be sure to stop by for the photo booth and kids can make mom a card at the Crayola Experience Plano craft station. Get your Mother's Day ticket pack for the best value on this great night.

On Wednesday, May 17th, the RoughRiders will host Beautiful Lives Night. After spending the afternoon with the team, individuals with disabilities will take center stage in various roles around the ballpark including greeters, national anthem performer, on-field crew, public address, radio broadcaster and more. For more on the Beautiful Lives Project, visit beautifullives.org.

Dallas Zoo Night on Friday, May 19th is a must-see for all animal lovers. The Dallas Zoo's Animal Ambassadors will be on-hand with special Zoo guests. Be sure to arrive early for a cannot-miss first pitch!

Â¡Viva Quesos! The popular Quesos de Frisco alternate identity makes its return on Saturday, June 3rd for Lucha Libre Night featuring an appearance from professional wrestler Chavo Guerrero Jr. Los Quesos make another appearance on Saturday, July 22nd and, at the end of the season, Quesos de Frisco make their final appearance on Saturday, September 9th for Dia de los Quesos with a sugar skull giveaway. All Quesos de Frisco games are presented by Baylor Scott & White Health. For more information on the Quesos de Frisco Program, click here.

The Riders other alternate identity introduced in 2022, the Dallas Black Giants, are back as well on Saturday, July 9th and Friday, August 4th. For more information on the Dallas Black Giants Program, click here.

The ballpark will transform into the Cretaceous Period on Sunday, July 9th for Dino Night with The Dinosaur Company. Fans can explore a world hundreds of millions of years old with animatronic dinosaurs, a fossil dig and Mesozoic Era themes.

Drivers, start your engines! Saturday, August 19th is NASCAR Night presented by Texas Motor Speedway. There will be a Texas Motor Speedway and RoughRiders cobranded hat giveaway at the gates, the official pace car will be at Riders Field and plenty of racing themes throughout the game!

Tickets are on sale, so get them now! Visit RidersBaseball.com/Tickets or call 972.720.1993.

Daily Promotions in 2023:

Thursday: Thursdays feature the return of both Thirsty Thursday and Rowdy @ The River presented by Twisted Tea with drink specials throughout the night. R@TR presented by Twisted Tea is for those 21 and up and tickets are just $25. It includes access to the Lazy River and $2 Twisted Tea, $2 Truly and $2 drafts.

Friday: Fireworks Fridays are back in 2023!

Saturday: Kids Run the Bases postgame presented by Raising Cane's.

Sunday: Kids Sunday Funday presented by Raising Cane's returns every Sunday with postgame fireworks (beginning in June), pregame catch on the field and kid-centric themes.

2023 Ticket Packs:

Friday, April 21st, 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship Night: Four tickets and two guaranteed giveaway golf towels, starting at $44.

Sunday, May 14th, Mother's Day: Four tickets and a Kendra Scott Ari Heart Crystal Necklace for $99.

Saturday, May 20th, Whataburger Night: Four tickets, four Table Tent T-shirts and four Whataburger coupons starting at $44.

Friday, July 21st, Pretzel Day: Ticket add-on with access to pregame meet and greet with Leslie David Baker (Stanley from The Office) and a guaranteed World's Best Ballpark Mug giveaway for $50.

Sunday, July 23rd, Yellowstone Night: Ticket add-on with access to pregame VIP meet and greet with Denim Richards (Colby from Yellowstone) and a guaranteed Yellowstone and RoughRiders cobranded belt buckle giveaway for $50.

Saturday, August 5th, College Night: One ticket and one Riders University Crewneck in your school's colors for $25.

Friday, September 8th, Dallas Stars Night: Two Dallas Stars Night tickets, two Dallas Stars 2023 Preseason Tickets and two Riders and Stars Cobranded Blackout Jerseys for $59.

The Breakdown of 2023:

Thursday, April 6th: Opening Weekend, 2023 Magnet Schedule giveaway presented by Carpet Tech, postgame fireworks, unveiling of 2022 Texas League Championship Banner.

Friday, April 7th: Opening Weekend, pregame team autograph session, Texas League Championship Poster giveaway, Fireworks Friday, National Beer Day beer specials, Future Riders Night for youth teams.

Saturday, April 8th: Kids Run the Bases postgame presented by Raising Cane's, Pregame Easter Egg Hunt.

Thursday, April 20th: Thirsty Thursday and Rowdy @ The River presented by Twisted Tea, Bark in the Park.

Friday, April 21st: Fireworks Friday presented by Primrose Schools, 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship Night with golf towel giveaway, Frisco ISD Night presented by Whataburger.

Saturday, April 22nd: Kids Run the Bases presented by Raising Cane's, Girl Power Night with pregame Women Who Lead panel.

Sunday, April 23rd: Kids Sunday Funday presented by Raising Cane's, Pediatric Cancer Night with Leukemia Texas, 2003 Throwback Jerseys.

Wednesday, May 10th (11:05 a.m.): Education Day presented by Olsson.

Thursday, May 11th: Thirsty Thursday and Rowdy @ The River presented by Twisted Tea, Peaked in High School Night with RoughRiders Letterman Patch giveaway.

Friday, May 12th: Fireworks Friday presented by Primrose Schools, Geaux Riders Night, light-up Mardi Gras necklace giveaway.

Saturday, May 13th: Kids Run the Bases presented by Raising Cane's, STEM Night, Allen ISD Night.

Sunday, May 14th: Kids Sunday Funday presented by Raising Cane's, Mother's Day, Bark in the Park, 2003 Throwback Jerseys.

Tuesday, May 16th (11:05 a.m.): Education Day presented by Olsson.

Wednesday, May 17th: Beautiful Lives Night.

Thursday, May 18th: Thirsty Thursday and Rowdy @ The River presented by Twisted Tea, Corona Hard Seltzer Night.

Friday, May 19th: Fireworks Friday, Dallas Zoo Night, Aubrey ISD Night, Future Riders Night for youth teams.

Saturday, May 20th: Kids Run the Bases presented by Raising Cane's, Whataburger Night.

Sunday, May 21st: Kids Sunday Funday presented by Raising Cane's, Halfway to Halloween with candy giveaway, 2003 Throwback Jerseys.

Thursday, June 1st: Thirsty Thursday and Rowdy @ The River presented by Twisted Tea.

Friday, June 2nd: Fireworks Friday, Military Appreciation Night.

Saturday, June 3rd: Kids Run the Bases presented by Raising Cane's, Lucha Libre Night with RoughRiders Wrestling Mask giveaway and Chavo Guerrero Jr. meet & greet, Quesos de Frisco presented by Baylor Scott & White Health.

Sunday, June 4th: Kids Sunday Funday presented by Raising Cane's with postgame fireworks, Incredible India Night, 2003 Throwback Jerseys.

Tuesday, June 20th (11:05 a.m.): Super Splash Day presented by Olsson.

Thursday, June 22nd: Thirsty Thursday and Rowdy @ The River presented by Twisted Tea, MiLB Hope at Bat.

Friday, June 23rd: Fireworks Friday, Complexity Night with Complexity Gaming featuring ESports themes throughout the ballpark.

Saturday, June 24th: Kids Run the Bases presented by Raising Cane's, Whataburger Food Bank Night, Great Outdoors Night with camo hat giveaway, Scouts BSA Night.

Sunday, June 25th: Kids Sunday Funday presented Raising Cane's with postgame fireworks, Crayola Experience Day with kids' colorable jersey giveaway, Bark in the Park, 2003 Throwback Jerseys.

Tuesday, July 4th: Double Fourth of July Fireworks Show.

Thursday, July 6th: Thirsty Thursday and Rowdy @ The River presented by Twisted Tea.

Friday, July 7th: Fireworks Friday, Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond with a character appearance from Ant-Man.

Saturday, July 8th: Kids Runs the Bases presented by Raising Cane's, Dallas Black Giants game.

Sunday, July 9th: Kids Sunday Funday presented by Raising Cane's with postgame fireworks, Dino Night with The Dinosaur Company, 2003 Throwback Jerseys.

Thursday, July 20th: Thirsty Thursday and Rowdy @ The River presented by Twisted Tea.

Friday, July 21st: Fireworks Friday, Pretzel Day with Leslie David Baker, who played Stanley from the show The Office, World's Best Ballpark Mug giveaway.

Saturday, July 22nd: Kids Run the Bases presented by Raising Cane's, Quesos de Frisco game.

Sunday, July 23rd: Kids Sunday Funday presented by Raising Cane's with postgame fireworks, Yellowstone Night with Denim Richards from Yellowstone and a belt buckle giveaway.

Thursday, August 3rd: Thirsty Thursday and Rowdy @ The River presented by Twisted Tea.

Friday, August 4th: Fireworks Friday, Dallas Black Giants game.

Saturday, August 5th: Kids Run the Bases presented by Raising Cane's, College Night with drink specials.

Sunday, August 6th: Kids Sunday Funday presented by Raising Cane's with postgame fireworks, Touch a Truck Night presented by Alpha & Omega Equipment.

Thursday, August 17th: Thirsty Thursday and Rowdy @ The River presented by Twisted Tea

Friday, August 18th: Fireworks Friday, State Fair Night with the Frisco Corny Dogs featuring Fletchers and Mr. Corny.

Saturday, August 19th: Kids Run the Bases presented by Raising Cane's, NASCAR Night presented by Texas Motor Speedway with Cobranded Hat giveaway.

Sunday, August 20th: Kids Sunday Funday presented by Raising Cane's with postgame fireworks.

Thursday, August 31st: Thirsty Thursday and Rowdy @ The River presented by Twisted Tea.

Friday, September 1st: Fireworks Friday, 20th Anniversary Weekend, Chris Young/Josh Jung Bobblehead giveaway.

Saturday, September 2nd: Kids Run the Bases presented by Raising Cane's, 20th Anniversary Weekend, 20th Anniversary Poster giveaway.

Sunday, September 3rd: Kids Sunday Funday presented by Raising Cane's with postgame fireworks, 20th Anniversary Weekend with Riders Dream Team Card Set giveaway.

Monday, September 4th: Postgame fireworks for Labor Day.

Thursday, September 7th: Thirsty Thursday and Rowdy @ The River presented by Twisted Tea.

Friday, September 8th: Fireworks Friday, Dallas Stars Night.

Saturday, September 9th: Kids Run the Bases presented by Raising Cane's, Dia de los Quesos presented by Baylor Scott & White Health with Quesos de Frisco Sugar Skull Figurine giveaway.

Sunday, September 10th: Kids Sunday Funday presented by Raising Cane's with postgame fireworks, Fan Appreciation Day.

**All giveaways are while supplies last and are subject to change.

The Frisco RoughRiders won the 2022 Texas League Championship, their second title in franchise history. Both single-game and season tickets for the 2023 season are already on sale. For more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

