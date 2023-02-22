Cardinals Announce Front Office Promotions

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The Springfield Cardinals are excited to announce the promotions of two full-time staff members in the Front Office heading into the 2023 season with Opening Day on April 6 at Hammons Field.

Todd Wright has been promoted to the Senior Community Marketing & Faith-Based Coordinator. In addition to serving as the Cardinals representative in the south Springfield, Ozark and the Branson/Table Rock Lake regions, Todd leads the organization's outreach efforts with churches and other faith-based organizations throughout Southwest Missouri, working with the faith community on fellowship activities, group outings of all sizes, and fundraising events.

T.J. Patton has been promoted to the Brand Creative Specialist/Graphic Designer. In this role, T.J. is responsible for the conception, creation and execution of all aspects of brand design for the Springfield Cardinals, including content for the Video Board, website, social media, print materials, promotional items and more.

"We are thrilled to announce the promotions of Todd Wright and T.J. Patton," Springfield Cardinals Vice President/General Manager Dan Reiter said. "It's been exciting to watch their dedication and success with the club grow over the years and we love having them as part of our Cardinals family here in Springfield. We hope fans join us in congratulating both Todd and T.J on their promotions."

2023 Opening Day at Hammons Field is Thursday, April 6 when the Cardinals host the Wichita Wind Surge, the Double-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins. RED Access Memberships and Group Outings are available right now, with Individual Game Tickets going on sale closer to the season.

