Riders Hold off Hooks in Opener

FRISCO, Texas - Kellen Strahm reached base three times, scored twice and threw out a runner at home from center field to help the Frisco RoughRiders preserve a 3-2 win over the Corpus Christi Hooks on Tuesday at Riders Field.

Corpus Christi (25-27, 58-63) nearly canceled out a 3-0 deficit in the sixth inning but Strahm's throw from center field on a base hit prevented the tying run from scoring. The RoughRiders (28-24, 59-61) had taken the lead in the first inning when Strahm and Trevor Hauver scored on Liam Hicks' double.

Noah Bremer (1-2) spun five shutout innings in his start for Frisco, allowing just two hits and earning the win. He struck out four and walked one. After missing last season due to injury, Bremer earned his first win at the Double-A level since Sept. 9, 2021.

Bremer has now allowed just two earned runs in his last three starts at Riders Field. He tied his season high on Tuesday with five innings and threw 78 pitches.

Grant Wolfram struck out five batters in a hitless and scoreless 1.2 innings of relief. Antoine Kelly pitched the final two innings without a hit, striking out four and earning the save.

The Riders scored in the first inning for the fourth consecutive game when Hicks laced a ball up the left field line for a two-run double. Hauver had doubled earlier in the inning for his team-leading 22nd double.

Aaron Zavala picked up an RBI on a base hit up the middle in the fifth inning, extending the lead to 3-0 and scoring Strahm scored for the second time. Strahm reached three times on Tuesday with a walk, a hit by pitch and a single.

Angel Macuare (1-3) took the loss for Corpus, giving up two runs over four innings.

The series heads to Wednesday, Aug. 30th for another 7:05 p.m. game at Riders Field. Frisco will put RHP Dane Acker (1-1, 3.55 ERA) on the mound, as Corpus Christi does the same with RHP Valente Bellozo (0-0, -.-- ERA). Get your tickets now at RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

