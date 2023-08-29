Riders Edge CC in Opener

FRISCO, TX - The RoughRiders held Corpus Christi to four singles Tuesday night, capturing the series opener, 3-2, at Riders Field.

Right-hander Noah Bremer pitched scoreless baseball as Frisco built a 3-0 lead through five innings.

Corpus Christi made it a one-run contest upon Bremer's exit, thanks to back-to-back RBI knocks by rehabbing Astro Grae Kessinger and Zach Deznezo in the sixth.

Grant Wolfram ended the Hooks rally by striking out both batters he faced to strand two.

Wolfram and Antoine Kelly teamed to retire 11 of the final 13 Hooks hitters, with Kelly picking up his 11th save in as many attempts.

After allowing a pair of first inning runs, Angel Macuare stranded four from the second through his exit after the fourth.

Cesar Gomez, who yielded a two-out RBI single in the fifth, bounced back with a 1-2-3 sixth.

Cole McDonald pitched a perfect seventh, with Logan VanWey leaving a pair on base in the eighth.

