Riders Clinch Second Tickets Now on Sale for West Semi-Final Showdown at Mosaic Stadium

October 26, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







Following a successful regular season campaign, the Saskatchewan Roughriders have clinched second place in the West Division, bringing playoff football back to Saskatchewan for the first time since 2021! The Roughriders are set to host the B.C. Lions in the West Semi-Final on November 2, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. CST on home turf at Mosaic Stadium.

Tickets for the West Semi-Final are already on sale and can be purchased at Riderville.com or directly at the Rider Ticket Office at Mosaic Stadium.

Lower bowl tickets for the West Semi-Final start at just $22 for youth and only $40 for adults plus taxes. Fans can also join the party by purchasing Pil Country, standing-only tickets for $35 plus taxes.

Our popular family packages, which include two adult tickets and two youth tickets for $99 (plus tax), will also be available for the playoffs. Additionally, fans can take advantage of the Me +3 package, offering special savings of up to 20% to bring three friends along for the action.

Season ticket members already have their playoff seats secured and can access them via their Rider Ticket account.

