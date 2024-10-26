Semi-Final Saturday Heads to Toronto and Saskatchewan

TORONTO - The Canadian Football League's (CFL) Division Semi-Final matchups are set for Saturday, November 2.

The Eastern Semi-Final will feature the Ottawa REDBLACKS visiting BMO Field to take on the Toronto Argonauts. The winner will face the Montreal Alouettes.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders will host the BC Lions in the Western Semi-Final at Mosaic Stadium. The victor will advance to take on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The Division Finals will be played on Saturday, November 9.

Playoff records for the teams in the 111th Grey Cup Playoffs:

Montreal - 1946-86, 1996-2023: 40-36 (.526)

Toronto - 1936-2023: 45-39-1 (.535)

Ottawa - 1936-96, 2002-05, 2014-2024: 44-41 (.518)

Winnipeg - 1936-2023: 67-52-2 (.562)

Saskatchewan - 1936-2023: 44-53-2 (.455)

BC - 1954-2023: 23-35 (.397)

EASTERN SEMI-FINAL

Ottawa REDBLACKS at Toronto Argonauts

BMO Field

Saturday, November 2 at 3 p.m. ET

Canadian broadcast: TSN1, TSN4, CTV, RDS

US/International broadcast: CFL+

NEED TO KNOW

Toronto is hosting a playoff game for the fourth consecutive season, the team last hosted the Eastern Semi-Final in 2012.

The REDBLACKS and Argonauts have never met in the playoffs. Ottawa and Toronto last faced off in the postseason in 1990, featuring starting quarterbacks Damon Allen (OTT) and Willie Gillis (TOR).

Toronto owns a 32-17-1 (.650) home playoff record since 1936.

The REDBLACKS' have not played a road playoff game. Ottawa football clubs are 10-28 (.263) on the road in the postseason.

The teams split the season series:

Week 14 | TOR 27 at OTT 41

Week 20 | OTT 31 at TOR 38

Head coaches' playoff records: Ryan Dinwiddie (1-2) and Bob Dyce (0-0).

Chad Kelly (0-1) will start in his second playoff game; Dru Brown will start in his first.

In the season series,

Kelly totalled 794 passing yards, including a career-high 463 in Week 14, six touchdown passes, one rushing major and four interceptions.

Makai Polk registered ten catches for 209 yards.

Dru Brown passed for 749 yards, including a 400-yard effort in Week 20, five touchdowns and one interception.

WESTERN SEMI-FINAL

BC Lions at Saskatchewan Roughriders

Mosaic Stadium

Saturday, November 2 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Canadian Broadcast: TSN1, TSN3, RDS

US/International Broadcast: CFL+

NEED TO KNOW

Saskatchewan is hosting its first playoff game since 2021.

The two teams last met in the playoffs in the 2013 West Semi-Final with Saskatchewan claiming a 29-25 victory.

Since 1936, Saskatchewan is 23-18-1 (.560) as the home team in the playoffs.

Since 1954, BC's road record in the playoffs is 11-26 (.297).

The season series was split:

Week 6 | SSK 20 at BC 35

Week 19 | BC 8 at SSK 39

Head Coaches' playoff records: Rick Campbell (5-3) and Corey Mace (0-0).

Trevor Harris will make his first playoff start as a Roughrider. He is (3-4) in the postseason.

Vernon Adams Jr. is 1-2 in the playoffs, while Nathan Rourke is 1-1.

In the season series,

Justin McInnis totalled 20 catches for 362 yards.

Samuel Emilus collected 14 receptions for 255 yards.

