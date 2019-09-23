Riders Announce Beer & Boos Fest Presented by Franconia
September 23, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release
FRISCO, Texas - The RoughRiders are hosting Beer & Boos Fest, presented by Franconia Saturday, October 26 from noon-4:00 pm at Dr Pepper Ballpark.
Beer & Boos Fest - a revamped version of the team's annual Fall Festival - is a FREE event and includes a wealth of great Halloween-themed activities for the whole family to enjoy, including a petting zoo, along with pumpkin painting and trick-or-treating (while supplies last), plus catch on the field. The always-popular costume contest begins at 1:00, with fans of all ages invited to show off their Halloween costume.
Additionally, new for 2019, Franconia will be featured along with several other local breweries. Those who pre-purchase a commemorative Riders beer cup in advance will receive two drink tickets to use at the event. Tickets for this portion of the event are $10 and can be purchased here.
Details on the 2020 season, including the schedule and ticket information, will be unveiled soon. For more information, visit RidersBaseball.com.
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from September 23, 2019
- Brady Ballard Named Assistant General Manager of Corpus Christi Hooks - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Riders Announce Beer & Boos Fest Presented by Franconia - Frisco RoughRiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.