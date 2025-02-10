Ricky Rivera to Lead Hooks in 2025

CORPUS CHRISTI - Manager Ricky Rivera, pitching coach Alex Harter, hitting coach Bobby Bell, development coach Jeff Calhoon, athletic trainer Jennifer Bardales, strength coach Kevin Rivera, and dietician Kara Beitler comprise Corpus Christi's 2025 field staff, the Houston Astros announced today.

Rivera, the 10th manager in 20 seasons of Hooks Baseball, has led the Class A Fayetteville Woodpeckers in each of the past two campaigns. Last month, the 31-year-old was named manager of the year in the Puerto Rican winter league after piloting San Juan to the championship series for the first time since 1997.

"A big South Texas welcome to Ricky and the rest of our field staff," Hooks General Manager Brady Ballard said. "To win manager of the year in Puerto Rico, and to do so as the youngest skipper in the circuit, is quite an accomplishment. It points to an exciting brand of baseball at Whataburger Field!"

2025 marks Rivera's fifth season as a minor league manager. A native of Dorado, Puerto Rico he joined the Astros system in 2020 before beginning a two-year run as field chief in the Florida Complex League in 2021.

Rivera, who played college ball at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M and Central Missouri, represented Puerto Rico in the 2025 Caribbean Series, serving as third base coach for MayaguÃËez.

Harter joins the Hooks after working as pitching coach at High-A Asheville in 2024, his first campaign with the Astros. Prior to the pro ranks, the Findlay, Ohio native coached collegiately including at his alma mater, the University of Findlay. Harter made 34 appearances and 20 starts for the Division II Oilers from 2016-2019.

Bell returns to the Sparling City for his third season as Hooks hitting coach. With over 20 years of professional baseball experience, he has also worked in the Angels, Marlins and Brewers organizations.

Calhoon became a member of the Astros last season as development coach at Fayetteville. The Snohomish, Washington native has toiled as a college coach for 10-plus seasons, most recently with Campbell University in 2023, as he helped the Camels to their second consecutive Big South title and a regional final appearance.

Bardales and Beitler are both beginning their second seasons in Corpus Christi. Bardales, the 2022 Florida Complex League Athletic Trainer of the Year, owns a master's degree from the University of Houston. Beitler is a product of Ball State.

Following two seasons in Fayetteville, Kevin Rivera is readying for his first stint as Double-A strength coach. His previous stops with the Astros include the Florida Complex League and Dominican Summer League. Kevin has also worked with the Detroit Tigers and USA Field Hockey.

The Hooks open their 20th Anniversary Season, presented by American Bank, on the road in Frisco April 4-6.

Opening Night at Whataburger Field is Tuesday, April 8, as the San Antonio Missions (Oakland Athletics) visit for a weeklong series. Season memberships are on sale now. Visit cchooks.com or call 361-561-HOOK (4665) for more information.

