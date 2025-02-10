First-Ever Arvest Ballpark Classic to Feature Springdale against Rogers Heritage on Tuesday, March 11th

February 10, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are proud to announce that they will be hosting the first-ever Arvest Ballpark Classic on Tuesday, March 11th and it'll feature a high school baseball game between the Springdale Bulldogs and the Rogers Heritage War Eagles.

First pitch between the two 6A-West clubs is scheduled for 6:00pm while gates will open to the public at 5:30pm. Springdale will be the home team and will utilize the first base dugout.

Tickets for the Arvest Ballpark Classic are on sale HERE. Adult tickets are $8, and student tickets are $5 while kids three and under will get in free. All seating for the game at Arvest Ballpark is general admission, with select proceeds from the event's sales going to support both schools. Tickets are only available online throughout and will then be available in-person at the Arvest Ballpark Box Office starting on Monday, March 3rd.

Suite rentals are also available for the game. Suite pricing is based on the number of attendees as a four-person suite will be $100, a 12-person suite is $200, and a 20-person suite is $300. Fans interested in securing a suite can email [email protected] or call (479) 927-4900.

The event will be run similar to a Naturals game as a clear bag policy will be in effect. Game Day staff will be on hand and the Naturals will produce this game like a regular home game by incorporating some on-field promotions as well as utilizing music and the videoboard. The Arvest Ballpark Train, Speed Pitch, and Little Arvest Ballpark Wiffle Ball field will also be open.

