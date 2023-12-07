RHP Zach Kirby Signs Extension with Washington

WASHINGTON, Pa. - Right-handed pitcher Zach Kirby has been signed to a contract extension after starting his pro career with the Wild Things in 2023. The transaction is presented by McClellands Contacting and Roofing, LLC.

Kirby made his pro debut July 19, 2023 post All-Star break and in total worked in eight contests, making seven starts. In 41.1 innings, he posted a 2.83 ERA and 35 strikeouts to 13 walks but did not get a victory. The Upland, California, native made three quality starts and missed two more by an inning or less. His best one was at Lake Erie August 8, 2023, a game in which Kirby spun seven innings of one-run ball and allowed just three hits with six strikeouts. He posted a career-best eight punchouts in a quality start August 19 against Evansville.

He spent his final collegiate season at Loyola Marymount in 2023 and was 5-4 with a 3.84 ERA in 15 games (14 starts). He fanned 89 to 20 walks in 82 innings. He was second-team All-WCC last season. That season came off four at East Tenneessee State. He posted his best season at ETSU in 2021, working to a 1.95 ERA with a 3-1 record in 14 games (three starts). In 32.1 innings, he fanned 28. In 2022, he was 3-4 with a 3.38 ERA in 74.2 innings.

Kirby's extension is a new deal in 2024 with a club option for 2025, as are all newly-signed contracts for the upcoming season, with limited exceptions.

Washington is set to open its season at home Friday, May 10 against the Schaumburg Boomers. Season ticket and group packages are available for purchase now by calling 866-456-WILD or going to washingtonwildthings.com. Fans can also follow the team's social media pages and site for news on the building of the roster, including on X, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and now, once again, YouTube. Search @WashWildThings, go to youtube.com/@WashWildThings or go to facebook.com/washingtonwildthings.

