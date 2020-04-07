RHP Michael Nix to Return to Skeeters as Player-Coach

April 7, 2020 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Sugar Land Skeeters News Release





(SUGAR LAND, TEXAS) - The Sugar Land Skeeters today announced that they've signed right-hander Michael Nix as the team's pitching coach, as well as a player on the team's active roster.

Nix returns to the Skeeters after appearing with the team through its first six years of existence (2012-17). He's the only player in Skeeters history to appear in six separate seasons with the team. He had his contract purchased by the Lamigo Monkeys of the Chinese Professional Baseball League in 2017 and has appeared with Lamigo in each of the last three seasons. Nix led the CPBL with 29 starts in 2019 and was 11-9 with a 3.86 ERA while picking up 141 strikeouts to 51 walks in 177 innings pitched.

The 36-year-old ranks third all-time in Skeeters history in games started (60), wins (27), innings pitched (332), strikeouts (264) and is second all-time with three complete games. Nix led the Skeeters with 88 strikeouts in their inaugural season of 2012. He was selected to the Atlantic League All-Star Game in 2017 and finished that season 9-5 with a 2.24 ERA in 19 games (17 starts) before having his contract purchased by Lamigo. The San Diego Padres purchased Nix's contract amidst his 2014 campaign with the Skeeters. In his six seasons with the Skeeters, Nix has gone 27-19 with a 3.31 ERA.

The Atlanta Braves took Nix in the 11th round of the 2005 MLB Draft out of Auburn University. Nix spent four seasons within the Braves organization, reaching as high as the Triple-A level. He's also spent time at the affiliated minor league level with the Colorado Rockies and Chicago White Sox, as well as the Padres. Through his seven seasons at the affiliated level, Nix has gone 29-24 with a 4.33 ERA and 19 saves in 204 games (16 starts).

Along with his time in the Atlantic League, Chinese Professional Baseball League and affiliated minor leagues, Nix has appeared in the Mexican Pacific and Puerto Rican Winter Leagues, as well as the Mexican League.

The Skeeters are currently monitoring the current COVID-19 pandemic and will make announcements regarding Opening Day and special events for 2020 once that information is available. For updates on the organization, please visit sugarlandskeeters.com or follow the Skeeters on Facebook, Instagram (@sugarlandskeeters) and Twitter (@SL_Skeeters).

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from April 7, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.