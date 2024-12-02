Rhode Island FC Announces Roster Updates Ahead of 2025 Season
December 2, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Rhode Island FC News Release
PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Following the conclusion of the 2024 USL Championship season, Rhode Island FC has announced its first roster updates for 2025, pending league and federation approval. Additional announcements will be made over the coming weeks as the team prepares for the upcoming season.
"Going into 2025, we are excited to bring back a strong core of players that contributed to an incredibly successful inaugural season," said RIFC Head Coach and General Manager Khano Smith. "The players who will not return will forever be part of the foundation and history of Rhode Island FC. We wish them all well in the next steps of their careers."
The following players will be returning to RIFC for the 2025 campaign as part of already agreed on contracts:
Koke Vegas
Stephen Turnbull
Grant Stoneman
JJ Williams
Albert Dikwa "Chico"
Jojea Kwizera
Zachary Herivaux
Marc Ybarra
Karifa Yao
Options exercised, returning for 2025:
Noah Fuson
Clay Holstad
Frank Nodarse
Jackson Lee
Joe Brito
Options declined, in talks to return:
Kevin Vang
Amos Shapiro-Thompson
Isaac Angking
Kofi Twumasi
Returning to parent club:
Morris Duggan
Jack Panayoutu
Options declined, will not return:
Nathan Messer
Mark Doyle
Gabriel Alves
Conor McGlynn
Out of contract, will not return:
Collin Smith
Nate Silveira
