Rhode Island FC Announces Roster Updates Ahead of 2025 Season

December 2, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Following the conclusion of the 2024 USL Championship season, Rhode Island FC has announced its first roster updates for 2025, pending league and federation approval. Additional announcements will be made over the coming weeks as the team prepares for the upcoming season.

"Going into 2025, we are excited to bring back a strong core of players that contributed to an incredibly successful inaugural season," said RIFC Head Coach and General Manager Khano Smith. "The players who will not return will forever be part of the foundation and history of Rhode Island FC. We wish them all well in the next steps of their careers."

The following players will be returning to RIFC for the 2025 campaign as part of already agreed on contracts:

Koke Vegas

Stephen Turnbull

Grant Stoneman

JJ Williams

Albert Dikwa "Chico"

Jojea Kwizera

Zachary Herivaux

Marc Ybarra

Karifa Yao

Options exercised, returning for 2025:

Noah Fuson

Clay Holstad

Frank Nodarse

Jackson Lee

Joe Brito

Options declined, in talks to return:

Kevin Vang

Amos Shapiro-Thompson

Isaac Angking

Kofi Twumasi

Returning to parent club:

Morris Duggan

Jack Panayoutu

Options declined, will not return:

Nathan Messer

Mark Doyle

Gabriel Alves

Conor McGlynn

Out of contract, will not return:

Collin Smith

Nate Silveira

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from December 2, 2024

Rhode Island FC Announces Roster Updates Ahead of 2025 Season - Rhode Island FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.