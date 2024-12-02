Capybaras Back: New Mexico United Announces Returns of Abdi Mohamed & Marco Micaletto

Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United is thrilled to announce that defender Abdi Mohamed and midfielder Marco Micaletto will return for the 2025 season, each spending a second season in the Black & Yellow, following terrific maiden campaigns in New Mexico. Micaletto and Mohamed become the fourth and fifth players signed by United, ahead of the 2025 season.

In Micaletto's first season in New Mexico, he played more than 2,000 key minutes in all competitions, generating five assists, creating 40 key passes, and scoring the opening goal in United's key 3-2 win over rivals El Paso Locomotive FC in April. He was also second on the club in tackles (35) and tackles won (24).

Mohamed joined the club in May, following a midseason signing to a 25-day contract, and an extension for the remainder of the season, following four weeks that saw him play every minute of available play. In the time since, he earned USL Championship Team of the Week honors more than any other United player. He made 22 appearances and 19 starts in league play, scoring three goals and adding two assists.

