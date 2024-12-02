Legion FC Completes Transfer for Fernando Delgado

December 2, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Birmingham Legion FC goalkeeper Fernando Delgado

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - A familiar face is making a return to The Magic City as Birmingham Legion FC announced today that it has reached an agreement with Real Monarchs SLC (Real Salt Lake's MLS Next Pro club) to acquire goalkeeper Fernando Delgado on a transfer, pending league and federation approval. Notably, the move marks a second stint with The Three Sparks for the 18-year-old goalkeeper, having recently spent a portion of the 2024 season with the club.

"We are excited to complete the transfer for Fernando and appreciate working with Real Salt Lake to get this finalized," said Legion FC President and General Manager Jay Heaps. "He is a very good, young keeper with amazing upside and a player we were able to get to know while he was here on loan."

Legion FC loaned Delgado last April, where he started two matches in USL Championship play against Miami FC and Memphis 901 FC, and one match against the Tampa Bay Rowdies in the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup before the club recalled him in mid-May. In addition to making the bench for Real Salt Lake once in the 2024 campaign, the 6-foot-1 Delgado made 10 starts with Real Monarchs SLC.

After signing with the RSL Academy in 2020, Delgado made history by becoming the youngest USL-C goalkeeper ever when he debuted in October 2021 at just 15 years old. Delgado has gained international recognition, representing the Mexico Youth National Team three times in 2022-2023 and earning a call-up to the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

The acquisition of Delgado is the first of many roster moves for Legion FC ahead of the 2025 season. Additional transactions will be announced in the coming days and weeks on bhmlegion.com and on the club's various social media channels.

