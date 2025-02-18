RFCLA to Celebrate Community Round this Sunday at UCLA

As Rugby Football Club Los Angeles (RFCLA) enters its second season, we remain committed to fostering strong ties with the local rugby community and supporting regional clubs.

Since our formation in January 2024, our priority has been to actively engage with players, coaches, and clubs to help grow the sport across the region.

In a short time, RFCLA has provided substantial support to local clubs, including coaching senior and youth players, and developing the RFCLA Academy to offer a clear pathway for future national players. Additionally, we've introduced the Cedars Sinai Kerlan Jobe Institute Rugby Local Heroes Award to honor those who contribute to the rugby community, which will continue in 2025.

To further strengthen these efforts, RFCLA employed a local Area Engagement Manager to connect with senior and youth clubs within our catchment area. Spanning Orange County, which borders our rivals in San Diego, as well as extending to San Bernardino and Los Angeles metropolitan clubs, this initiative aims to build and maintain lasting relationships with the broader rugby community.

As a result of these efforts, we are proud to see youth clubs proudly wearing the RFCLA logo on their 2025 playing kits-further proof of our growing presence in the region.

As we look ahead to the 2025 Major League Rugby season, RFCLA is excited to continue expanding our community club base, ensuring our players know they have the unwavering support of the local rugby community as they represent the club on the field.

If your club is interested in hosting players or coaches for clinic days or training sessions, please reach out to us via our website.

