First XV: WK1: 2025

February 18, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release







Loosehead Prop, Ma'ake Muti - Miami Sharks

One Try Scored

11 Ruck Arrivals

5 Tackles Made

Hooker, Pat O'Toole - NOLA Gold

Two Tries Scored

45 Meters Gained

14 Ruck Arrivals

Tighthead Prop, Kaleb Geiger - New England Free Jacks

18 Tackles Made

18 Ruck Arrivals

12 Meters Made

Left Lock, Mauro Rebussone - Miami Sharks

Two Tries Scored

10 Ruck Arrivals

10 Tackles Made

Right Lock, Rhyno Herbst - Seattle Seawolves

34 Ruck Arrivals

6 Lineout Takes

14 Meters Gained

Blindside Flanker, Maclean Jones - Chicago Hounds

One Try Scored

27 Ruck Arrivals

11 Tackles Made

Openside Flanker, Bradley Wilkin - San Diego Legion

27 Tackles Made

17 Ruck Arrivals

Eight Meters Made

No 8., Olajuwon Noa - Seattle Seawolves

57 Meters Made

26 Ruck Arrivals

Nine Tackles Made

Scrum-half, Gonzalo Bertranou - RFCLA

One Try Scored

51 Meters Made

Five Tackles Made

Fly-half, Jason Robertson - OLD GLORY DC

11 Points Scored

64 Meters Made

189 Kicking Meters

Left Wing, Axel Muller - OLD GLORY DC

Three Tries Scored

141 Meters Made

11 Tackles Made

Inside Center, DOM Akina - Houston SaberCats

90 Meteres Made

Eight Ruck Arrivals

Three Tackles Made

Outside Center, Matias JENSEN - RFCLA

97 Meters Gained

12 Ruck Arrivals

Six Ruck Arrivals

Right Wing, Ryan James - San Diego LEGION

Two Tries Scored

63 Meters Gained

Six Ruck Arrivals

Fullback, Damien HOyland - Old Glory DC

168 Meters Made

16 Ball Carries Made

4 Ruck Arrivals

