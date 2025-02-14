RFCLA Team Named for Round 1 Showdown against 2024 Champions

February 14, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

RFCLA Head Coach Steve Hoiles has announced the 15 starters and 8 finishers for this Saturday, February 15, "Opening Night" against the reigning MLR Champions, the New England Free Jacks, at Wallis Annenberg Stadium, kicking at 6:00 PM PST.

With General Admission tickets nearing a sellout, the match promises to be an exciting clash in the team's new home at UCLA.

The starting 23 includes nine MLR debutants, including global rugby stars Gonzalo Bertranou and Christian Lealiifano, who will start together in the halves for the first time.

Cameron Gerlach a surprise start for the RFCLA in Round 1. Photo: RFCLA Media

Additionally, three uncapped RFCLA players-Mike Sosene-Feagai, Maliu Niuafe, and Christian Dyer-have returned to their home state of California to play for LA in 2025.

As announced with week, the team will be led by Captain Jason Damm, Vice-Captain Christian Lealiifano, and Club Captain Billy Meakes, who will finish the game in the centers.

With over 250 Super Rugby Caps added to the squad, the team will calling on it's experience leaders to guide the young side, with many players unavailable for selection due to injury.

Maliu Niuafe returns to California from NZ to make his debut MLR debut. Photo: RFCLA Media

RFCLA Team to face the New England Free Jacks, Satuurday, Febuary 15, 6pm PST at Wallis Annenberg Stadium, UCLA

01 Alessandro Heaney

02 Ben Sugars*

03 Cronan Gleeson

04 Jason Damm (C)

05 Reegan O'gorman

06 Timothy Anstee*

07 Ed Timpson*

08 Ben Houston*

09 Gonzalo Bertranou*

10 Christian Lealiifano*

11 Andrew Coe

12 Nick Chan*

13 Matias Jensen*

14 Christian Dyer

15 Cameron Gerlach*

16 Mike Sosene-Feagai

17 Declan Leaney*

18 Maliu Niuafe*

19 Benjamin Strang

20 Matthew Heaton

20 Tas Smith

22 Billy Meakes

23 Seth Purdey

Tickets for New England Free Jacks this Saturday, February 15th, at 6 p.m. at Wallis Annenberg Stadium, UCLA, on sale now!

