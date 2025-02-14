Major League Rugby, King & Spalding Unveil Partnership

DALLAS - Major League Rugby, the premier professional rugby league in North America, and King & Spalding announced today a partnership that will make the international law firm The Official Law Firm of Major League Rugby.

The one-year partnership will designate King & Spalding as an official sponsor of MLR. Through the partnership, King & Spalding's logo will be present on all referee jerseys during the 2025 season, placing the law firm on the pitch with the league's keepers of rugby law.

"The game of rugby is defined by rules that maintain structure, order and respect for each match, so it was a natural fit for King & Spalding to join our league's umbrella," said Danielle Bassetti, MLR's Director of Partnership Marketing. "King & Spalding is a law firm on an impressive growth trajectory across the globe and we are excited to welcome another partner committed to growing the game of rugby in the U.S."

"We're proud to partner with Major League Rugby and help promote the growth of this dynamic and fast-paced sport throughout North America," said King & Spalding Global Human Capital and Compliance partner Amanda Sonneborn. "Rugby requires teamwork, strategy and camaraderie, which also happen to be crucial for a law firm dedicated to delivering tailored solutions to our clients' needs."

