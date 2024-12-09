RFCLA Commit to Isaacs and Bur Following Dispersal Draft

December 9, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Rugby FC Los Angeles News Release







Selected in the MLR's recent dispersal draft, RFCLA have confirmed the signing of former Dallas duo Lucas Bur and Vaughen Isaacs.

With the Jackals withdrawing from the 2025 season, the MLR held a draft to distribute its squad of players to the remaining teams across the competition.

Flyhalf/fullback Isaacs came to LA in the first round of the draft, at pick 5, while lock/flanker Bur was the second pick in the second round, coming to the west coast at pick 13.

Loose forward Bur, 24, has experienced rugby in a number of different countries before making his way to the MLR.

Bur played for the Argentina U20s side in 2019 but the COVID pandemic and an injury derailed his hopes of repeat honours and also a potential to push for Pumas selection in 2020.

Bur on the attack for Dallas in 2024. Photo: Facebook After playing his club rugby for the Jockey Club, Rosario, Bur made the move to Italy and featured for Rugby Rovigo in the Italian Top 10 league.

Bur was picked up by Dallas in the 2023 MLR season, playing for the Texan side again in 2024.

While Bur had briefly returned to Italy to play for Lyons Piacenza, he has since committed to returning to the MLR.

"I am looking forward to joining LA this season," Said Bur.

"Mainly because of the quality of the players I have seen on the team and the experience of the coaches and I believe I can have a great year of rugby on a personal and team level.

"I am also very excited to come to LA because of the great rugby culture that the city has and the amazing fans we have.

"I look forward to helping to achieve the great goals we have and to increase the exposure of the sport in the city."

Bur's former teammate, South African-born Isaacs, 25, has played mainly in the Currie Cup, featuring for the Blue Bulls and the Golden Lions in recent seasons.

After one season with the Tel Aviv Heat in the Rugby Europe Super Cup, Isaacs took the opportunity to move to the USA and play for Dallas in 2024.

Now embarking on a new start with LA, Isaacs said he felt optimistic about his next chapter with the revamped franchise.

Isaacs playing in the Currie Cup in South Africa. Photo: Provided "New beginnings can change the game, but with a strong plan, you can lay the foundation for lasting success," he said.

"I'm eager to learn from the coaching staff and my new teammates, both on and off the field, while bringing value to the team and inspiring the next generation.

"Seeing rugby's rapid growth in America fills me with excitement for its potential, especially as we look ahead to the USA Rugby World Cup in 2031."

Newly appointed RFCLA Attack Coach Sam Harris added.

"Personally I have been a fan of Lucas's since the first game I saw him play two years ago.

"He is aggressive, powerful, expert line-out operator, full of speed and a hard man attitude that can define a team's identity.

"He also has a very low error rate compared to his impactful play count - It is a coaches dream really.

"As coaches, we are all very excited to work with Lucas. He was an absolute steal for us in the second round of the MLR dispensary draft, and we and thrilled to be the team that keeps him in the League."

Harris, who was Head Coach for the Chicago Hounds in 2024, continued his endorsement of the Dallas recruits, with Vaughan Isaacs.

"Before Vaughan's injury in Round Seven in the 2024 season, I thought he was the MVP of the league. I was happy to tell anyone that would listen.

"He is dynamic ball carrier that can ghost past defenders with his in assuming speed or he can create for his teammates with pre line passing or post contact offloads.

"His kicking game is also great to watch. As well as his long kick, he can also kick accurately out of hand at top speed - He could be the signing of the season."

Catch Bur and Vaughan in LA in 2025! Rugby Football Club Los Angeles Season Tickets now available!

• Discuss this story on the Major League Rugby message board...





Major League Rugby Stories from December 9, 2024

RFCLA Commit to Isaacs and Bur Following Dispersal Draft - Rugby FC Los Angeles

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.