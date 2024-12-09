Seawolves Welcome Eddie Fouche as Fly Half and Inside Center

December 9, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







The Seattle Seawolves are excited to share the signing of Eduard "Eddie" Fouche, who joins us as a fly half and inside center for the 2025 season! Standing at 186 cm and weighing 92 kg, Eddie brings a wealth of experience, sharp decision-making, and a proven track record at the highest levels of rugby.

Hailing from Middelburg, South Africa, Eddie has built an impressive career over eight years with stints at top clubs, including the Lions (4 years), Pumas (3 years), and Griquas (1 year). A highlight of his career was winning the Currie Cup in 2022, a historic achievement that marked the first-ever Currie Cup victory for the Pumas Rugby Union. Eddie's ability to control the game and contribute under pressure makes him an invaluable addition to the Seawolves lineup.

"I'm thrilled to join the Seattle Seawolves because of the team's commitment to playing a dynamic, high-energy brand of rugby. The passion of the fans and the electric atmosphere they bring are second to none, and being part of a city with such a rich sporting culture makes this opportunity even more special. I'm eager to contribute to the team's success and create unforgettable moments with teammates and supporters alike."

Eddie's goals for the upcoming season are clear and focused:

"I want to challenge my skills and ability, grow as a player, and contribute to a team that embodies passion, grit, and excellence. Ultimately, I aim to put points on the board and help the team win big this season."

Head Coach Allen Clarke is excited about what Eddie will bring to the team:

"It's fantastic to have a player of Eddie's quality and versatility for 2025. His ability to play 10, 12 & 15 makes him a great addition!"

Off the pitch, Eddie is just as multifaceted, with talents in photography and production assistance. His creative pursuits reflect his thoughtful, disciplined approach to life-a mindset he brings to every game.

Welcome to the Seawolves, Eddie! We can't wait to see you bring your skills, leadership, and passion to the pitch this season.

