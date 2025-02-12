RFCLA Appoint 2025 Captain, Vice-Captain, and Club Captain

February 12, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Rugby FC Los Angeles News Release







Rugby Football Club Los Angeles is proud to announce the appointments of its new leadership team for the upcoming season, with Jason Damm taking the role of Captain, Christian Lealiifano as Vice-Captain, and Billy Meakes named as Club Captain.

Making his MLR debut in 2019, Damm has been a standout on the pitch and an exemplary leader, as well as a respected USA Eagle.

In his second season at RFCLA, Damm has earned the trust and respect of both teammates and coaches, with a revamped squad leading into Round 1's blockbuster match against the New England Free Jacks this Saturday, February 15th, at 6 p.m. at Wallis Annenberg Stadium, UCLA, with tickets on sale here."It's an immense honor to be named captain of this group, and an incredible task to be charged with leading these men to a successful season in 2025.

"We all want to continue to build on the success and the foundations we laid in 2024, and this year will be a great opportunity for us to reward our fans and the rugby community. To be able to lead that is pretty special."

"I'm looking forward to leading this fantastic group of players as we aim for more success in the coming season."

Joining Damm in the leadership team is Vice-Captain Christian Lealiifano, a talented and versatile player who has shown unwavering commitment to the club. As Vice-Captain, Lealiifano will support the captaincy on the field and help foster a new generation of players within the squad.

One of the most respected players in world rugby, having played in two Rugby World Cups and over 100 Super Rugby matches, Lealiifano will bring his experience and leadership to the role.

"It's very humbling to be named alongside these amazing men to help lead this franchise. We have a special group of players and management, so it's a privilege to be in this position."

Christian Lealiifano will assist Jason Damm as Captain in 2025. Photo: RFCLA Media

"This city means a lot to our team, and we want to give our best to help bring some success and joy to LA."

"Using my experience and knowledge to help develop our young players and future leaders of the club is a key focus for me."

"I feel very blessed to be in this position and thank God for His blessings to play this great game."

Tickets for New England Free Jacks this Saturday, February 15th, at 6 p.m. at Wallis Annenberg Stadium, UCLA, on sale now!

Taking on the role of Club Captain is MLR star Billy Meakes, who returns to LA following two seasons in Chicago, where he was captain.

The well-traveled and respected Meakes has a deep understanding of the club's values and traditions. He will work closely with the entire leadership team to ensure the club's culture remains strong and that the players are fully supported throughout the season.

"I'm very honored to be selected as club captain for the 2025 season." Said the Super Rugby veteran.

Meakes - A leader, on and off the pitch. Photo: RFCLA Media

"I'm extremely invested in the success of our team both on and off the field, and I'm passionate about growing the game at the grassroots level right through to high schools and colleges.

"I'm excited to get out in the community in the coming weeks to engage with our amazing fans and rugby family."

"We are all looking forward to starting the season with two big home games at UCLA, starting this Saturday night at UCLA"

RFCLA Director of Rugby and Head Coach said the decisions were an easy one.

"It was a very clear and easy decision, in the coach's opinion, to go with the leaders of our club this season.

"Jase Damm has been amazing for the club in a short period of time, and having coached against him a few years back, I have always been impressed by the way he carried himself, both on and off the field, which is really important. He has a real calm demeanor and a positive outlook on things, and I believe the players will really respond to that.

"Christian has had an exceptional career-not many players can say they played for two nations in two World Cups, four years apart from each other.

"I played with Christian a long time ago, coming through the ranks at the Brumbies, and he has always had an ability to bring rugby teams together.

"He is a family-first guy and has strong values. He supports a lot of players who have made sacrifices to come to LA and be away from their families, and the bonus is he has an incredible rugby mind and knows the game really well.

Steve Hoiles (middle) watching on with RFCLA Coaching staff. Photo: RFCLA Media.

"Billy was an easy one," said Hoiles on the new Club Captain. "He has improved that side of his game well over the years.

"He is always involved in committees and the social side of things at every club he has been at, or especially the ones I have been involved with over the years.

"Watching his positive evolution over the years has been a real credit to him, and he is one of the best I have seen at getting the balance between high performance on the field and training pitch and enjoying the times in between."

Tickets for New England Free Jacks this Saturday, February 15th, at 6 p.m. at Wallis Annenberg Stadium, UCLA, on sale now!

• Discuss this story on the Major League Rugby message board...





Major League Rugby Stories from February 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.