How to Watch: February 15 - 16

February 12, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release







Find information on how to watch every MLR match this weekend. For more match information and to buy tickets, head to the MLR Schedule. Miami Sharks vS Old glory dc | Saturday, February 15 at 5:00 PM ET

US TV: ESPN+

And on FanDuel Florida and Monumental Sports

Outside the US: The Rugby Network

Following a 72-hour tape delay, the match will be available to stream for all viewers on The Rugby Network.

NOLA Gold vs anthem rugby | Saturday, February 15 at 7:00 PM ET

US TV: ESPN+

And on Gulf Coast Sports + Entertainment Network

Outside the US: The Rugby Network

Following a 72-hour tape delay, the match will be available to stream for all viewers on The Rugby Network.

Houston sabercats vs CHicago hounds | Saturday, February 15 at 8:00 PM ET

US TV: ESPN+

And on CW39 and Fox Chicago Plus

Outside the US: The Rugby Network

Following a 72-hour tape delay, the match will be available to stream for all viewers on The Rugby Network.

RFCLA vs new england free jacks | Saturday, February 15 at 9:00 PM ET

US TV: ESPN+

FanDuel Sports Network SOCAL and NBC Sports Boston

Outside the US: The Rugby Network

Following a 72-hour tape delay, the match will be available to stream for all viewers on The Rugby Network.

san diego legion vs seattle seawolves | Sunday, February 16 at 5:00 PM ET

US TV: ESPN+

And KUSI and KZJO Fox 13+

Outside the US: The Rugby Network

Following a 72-hour tape delay, the match will be available to stream for all viewers on The Rugby Network.

