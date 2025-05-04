RFCLA Draw with Seattle to Stay Alive in Finals Race

May 4, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

In a high-stakes Western Conference clash under the Friday night lights at Starfire Stadium, Rugby Football Club Los Angeles (RFCLA) battled to a gritty 26-26 draw against the Seattle Seawolves in a match that showcased playoff-level intensity.

Seattle came out firing, striking twice within the opening 20 minutes to take early control. But RFCLA was quick to answer, with center Billy Meakes setting the tone by powering over for the team's first try, continuing his streak as one of the league's most dynamic attackers. Flanker Tim Anstee followed suit scoring a try of his own, with both teams 100% off the tee, the score deadlocked at 14-all by halftime.

The second half played out as a thrilling back-and-forth, with Seattle narrowly holding the lead. Each Seawolves try was answered by a determined RFCLA squad, capped by a late try from Captain Jason Damm in the 79th minute to bring the match level once more. Both sides missed their final conversion attempts, leaving the scoreboard locked at 26-26 as time expired.

Fullback Rory van Vugt delivered an exceptional performance on both sides of the ball, forcing two key turnovers, beating five defenders, and leading RFCLA in meters gained.

RFCLA supporting the month of May being #MLRMentalFitness Round. Photo: Seattle Seawolves Media Unit Though both teams earned a bonus point for scoring four tries apiece, the result leaves a bittersweet taste as each squad was eyeing a full five-point win. With just six matches remaining, every point is critical in the push toward postseason play. RFCLA remains fourth in the Western Conference as the playoff race tightens, holding Seattle at the bottom of the table.

RFCLA Take on Anthem RC this weekend at UCLA in what is a must win game for the Club. Be there to support your team as part of LA Unites Round.

